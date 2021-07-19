Upgrade required but faultless location at €370,000 Marina Park home off Blackrock Road

€370,000 113 sq. m (1,218 sq. ft) Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 2 BER: G

HOUSES in Marina Park have been undergoing significant upgrades with strong results in recent years, as the off-Victoria Road/Blackrock Road estate undergoes a generational change.

People are prepared to invest though, won over by its cracking location - five minutes from the city, next door to lush Kennedy Park, a short cycle via new cycle lanes to the near-completed span-new Marina Park, and the under-rejuvenation Marina, close to the Blackrock/Passage West Greenway.

The houses themselves are good, solid four-beds, with nice rear gardens and of course they carry that cachet of a Blackrock Road address.

No 9 has just come to market, with an AMV of €370,000 and selling agent Stuart O’Grady advises that the 113 sq m semi-d is in need of the full monty.

“It needs a total overhaul, re-wiring, re-plumbing, the works. But it’s in a terrific location with a west-facing back garden that backs onto Kennedy Park, and when you are in the house, you would never think you are so close to town,” says Mr O’Grady.

Accommodation includes a living room, family, room, kitchen/dining area and guest WC downstairs and four double bedrooms with main bathroom overhead.

No 9 was a family home, in the same ownership for a number of decades, and it may well appeal to a young family starting out, with scope to grow given the four bedrooms and very close to some excellent schools and outdoor recreation areas.

VERDICT: Expect No 9 to well above the asking. Buyers should have a separate budget for the upgrade.