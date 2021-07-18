Zen-like cottage with separate yoga studio in beautiful Ballycotton

IT makes absolute sense that this charming and tranquil cottage comes with its own yoga studio, because the man who installed it is a zen-like presence himself.

When Eugene O’Riordan moved to Ballybraher, Ballycotton in the mid-'90s, the house was a 90 year-old derelict shell.

Over the years he restored it, putting his talent for working with wood to good use, restoring handmade antique pitch pine doors and floors, exposing gorgeous brickwork and salvaging and installing beams.

“When I moved here there was no toilet, no electricity, nothing. No-one had lived here for 15-20 years. I renovated it bit by bit, my children grew up on a building site, more or less, but it was a labour of love,” Eugene says.

When going about his work, his overriding concern was to stay true to to form as possible, inside and out, eschewing formality in the idyllic gardens in favour of a natural look, “wild, but not out of hand or abandoned”, where everything is completely organic.

Along the way he built a workshop for working with wood, which, when arthritis made it impossible to do so any longer, he adapted to a yoga studio, with glass on one side looking out over the countryside.

The detached studio also has a lounge area and a loft overhead.

Inside the main house is the open plan living area, a bedroom and bathroom on the first floor, and steps down to two more bedrooms and a bathroom. On the first floor is a living room with beautiful views of Ballinamona beach and Ballycotton Bay, and a fourth bedroom with mezzanine.

The 1800 sq ft property, above a bird sanctuary, is set on half an acre, and just one mile from Ballycotton village. Selling agent Adrianna Hegarty of Hegarty Properties is guiding at €375,000. The yoga studio is a bonus for anyone working from home, who could retain it for yoga or adapt it for other purposes. Wifi is excellent, Eugene says.

VERDICT: If you're looking for peace and equilibrium, this is where it's at.