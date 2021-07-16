Chic and with a sunken patio, Model Farm Road home for €730,000 

Nothing to do here, just sit back and relax on that patio, writes Catherine Shanahan
5 Oaklee Model Farm Road

Fri, 16 Jul, 2021 - 17:00

Model Farm Road, Cork

€730,000

Size

159 sq m (1712 sq ft)

Bedrooms

4

Bathrooms

3

BER

D2

 “IT’S a great sign of a well-settled estate when houses rarely come up for sale,” says Norma Healy of Sherry FitzGerald, and a browse of the official Property Price Register suggests no homeowner has left Oaklee in over a decade.

What many resident in the leafy cul-de-sac have done is to undertake upgrades of these “forever” homes, including the owner of No 5, which Ms Healy is selling, guiding at €730,000.

In a low-density, roomy development of less than 20 homes built about 40 years ago, No 5 comes to market in fine fettle.

Internally, it’s crisp, bright and stylish, externally, the lawns are manicured and expertly planted, and to cap it all, a sunken patio in exactly the right corner of the west-facing rear garden ensures maximum sunlight hours for BBQs and entertaining, with great space for dining table and chairs, sun loungers and a nice-sized crowd.

Raised flower beds with trees planted along the back and side wall guarantee privacy.

Ms Healy says the setting is truly lovely “like something you would find in the south of France” and just the ticket for the outdoor dining everyone is currently craving.

It’s also in a terrific location in Carrigrohane, a “good” address between Bishopstown and Ballincollig and off the Model Farm Road, where about 80 houses spread across two new upmarket developments -  Steeplewoods, by O’Flynn Construction and Reldare, by O’Callaghan Properties, are sold out.

Ms Healy believes 4-bedroom, 159 sq m Oaklee is as likely to attract buyers trading down, looking for a smart home in a convenient location, as it is to attract families seeking to trade up.

“You’ll get people looking to move closer to the city and people looking to return to Cork. And given that it’s a bungalow - and they are reasonably rare - it could also attract someone not keen on a stairs,” Ms Healy says.

There’s great space indoors - a fine kitchen-cum-dining room and an open-plan living/dining area with sliding glass doors to the back garden. 

There’s also a utility, a WC, four bedrooms (one ensuite) and a main bathroom.

VERDICT: Pristine home in a bombproof location.

