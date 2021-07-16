Central perk living for a group of Friends near Shandon?

IT doesn’t have purple walls or an outdoor terrace, its nearest watering hole is Pa Johnson’s, not Central Perk, but what 19 Lower John St does have is a layout that may suit a group of investor friends in search of a rich social life at the heart of the city.

It doesn’t get much closer to the urban core than this. A stroll across Christy Ring Bridge takes you straight to Emmet Place and Rory Gallagher Plaza and a fertile supply of restaurants and bars.

Rory Gallagher Plaza Picture: Larry Cummins

MacCurtain St, the heartbeat of the progressively trendy Victorian Quarter, is also closeby and on nearby Pope’s Quay, there’s a growing appreciation for multicultural food and drink offerings in venues like Iyers, and The Bierhaus.

The property is adjacent to the Shandon area and perfectly positioned to make the most of this growing buzz. Recently renovated, it’s a 2,500 sq ft, three-storey townhouse, with a converted attic space that adds another 500 sq ft (home office?).

Laid out as a four-bedroom home, the largest bedroom is on the ground floor, with access, via double doors, to a enclosed, roofed courtyard. It's a unexpected and pleasant addition, and it's the result of transforming a rather pointless internal yard to a sunroom by using a few simple design touches such as installing a perspex roof to let the light through and using decking as flooring to maintain a sense of the outdoors. The upshot is a warm, sunny space, sealed off from the elements, with room for a table and chairs and a cupboard for storage.

Sunroom

A second standout feature is a very large lounge on the first floor, where circa half a dozen windows let in lots of light and extensive use of mirrors creates more depth.

“It could be the room where everyone comes to mingle, the place to go when friends are over to visit. Everyone would have their own bedroom and this could be the area where they all meet up,” says selling agent Michael Downey of ERA Downey McCarthy.

Each of the bedrooms is a double and three are on the second floor.

None of them is ensuite but there are two bathrooms in the property, one on the ground floor, a guest WC, with the main bathroom - including a super-size shower - on the first half landing.

Ground floor bedroom

The kitchen, big enough for a small dining table and chairs, is on the second half landing between first and second floor.

Mr Downey says there is scope to install another kitchen in what is currently a large utility room on the ground floor. This would expand the options for investors by effectively creating a self-contained unit at entry level. There's already a bedroom and WC at this level (a shower would need to be installed for it to operate as a separate apartment). Another decent room currently laid out as a home office could also be adapted.

Home office

The property, with an AMV of €450,000 and a D2 energy rating, may appeal to a professional such as a doctor/dentist/physiotherapist/osteopath who is looking for a premises with a ground floor reception area/clinic/waiting room/WC and living quarters overhead, says Mr Downey.

“Or you might see a couple of friends coming together, maybe four singles, like Ross, Rachel, Monica and Joey, who each have their own rooms and then the space where they all come together on the first floor,” Mr Downey says.

Or it might appeal to a buyer whose savings are attracting a zero return in the bank, Mr Downey says, and who is looking for somewhere to invest. Given the property's central location, it could also operate as an AirBnB, or a long term rental, or even provide a city base for its owners when they are in town, as it has done in the past, Mr Downey says.

19 Lower John St

The townhouse doesn’t come with parking, but there is some on-street availability and there’s a Q park across the road.

VERDICT: Lots of central living perks at this address.