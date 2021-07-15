How Barbers' Pram & Cycle shop became House of the Week

BACK in the day when prams were not as expensive as a small horse, half of Cork City went to Barbers’ as part of the ritual of preparing for the arrival of a child.

Long before the event of Mothercare, Connolly Road in Ballyphehane was the go-to shop for mums-to-be, where Tom and Hilda Barber ran their family business for more than 55 years, selling nursery furniture and accessories, cots, buggies, strollers — all manner of paraphernalia connected to newborns — and also bicycles.

Opened in 1959, it was the longest-established nursery and cycles shop in the city, even offering an in-house repair service on items purchased at the premises. All manner of baby carriages passed through its doors in more than a half century of trading, during which time strollers evolved from large and cumbersome trolleys to feats of engineering, designed, like a Formula One car, for manoeuvrability, chassis weight, and car seat compatibility, no longer mere prams, but sophisticated, streamlined ‘Travel Systems’.

Everyone who brought a child into the world in the city had a brush with Barbers’ and there was some sadness to see it go, when the husband and wife team finally decided to hang their (baby) booties up in 2015.

It came to market at the time with Frank V Murphy auctioneers, as a large, well-known retail premises in a well-established residential area, suited to many retail uses, as per the sales brochure at the time.

It was sizable, 344 sq m/3,703 sq ft, and included a main retail area, two side retail units, an office, and stock rooms on the first floor. The guide price was €280,000. As the Property Price Register does not record commercial price sales, what it sold for, most of us can only guess at. What is clear though to anyone passing by the former Barbers’ premises is that all has changed utterly, without and within.

Not a hint of the shop front remains; instead, there are two smart, contemporary three-bed, semi-detached homes, with ne’er a pram nor a tricycle in sight.

One of these 119 sq m semi-ds is now up for sale with Johnny O’Flynn of Sherry FitzGerald and it’s packed full of uber-groovy living ideas for those tired of pared back minimalism and ready to embrace a more eclectic maximalist style. Framed vintage posters, striking flooring, and playful use of strip lighting feature throughout.

Hallway at No 228

Black accent kitchen decor

As Mr O’Flynn, who is guiding at €385,000 points out, black accent decor is a “style feature” at No 228, from the TV room wall to kitchen appliances to stair rods to bedroom accessories (all three bedrooms are doubles, with ensuite).

Living room

Kitchen

He is right when he says that it’s not possible to take everything in at first glance, that new details emerge the more you look around. He describes the style as “relaxed urban”, “comfortable to use and easy to maintain”, with lots of colour and tones.

He says the owner would consider selling the furnishings with the house, subject to negotiation “if someone just wanted to walk in”.

No 228 has a good solid B2 energy rating, thanks to triple-glazed windows, double-insulated walls, a thermostatically controlled infrared heating system and 3KW of PV, which will all help to ensure modest fuel usage and bills.

It’s also got a patio garden to the rear, where there is a private drive and off-street parking.

Mr O’Flynn says the low maintenance fully enclosed rear has a detached garden room “fully fitted out for those looking to work from home or for those looking for a home gym or hobby shed”.

Outdoor "hobby room"

It’s the kind of colourful entertainment space that hostelries may take inspiration from as we all endeavour to plan a fun summer outdoors.

Patio area

Colourful outdoor area

No 228 is in a terrific location, vis-à-vis the city centre and the south link road network, and also in relation to schools, hospitals, third-level education, and retail. It’s also within walking distance of The Lough wildlife sanctuary.

VERDICT: A funky property that looks just the business for a first-time buyer couple, or it may attract an investor looking for a high end rental with a good yield.