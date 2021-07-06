Starter homes: Midleton redbrick sympathetically updated

ALTHOUGH it’s technically accurate to call No 35 New Cork Road in Midleton a three-bed townhouse, this doesn’t even begin to describe the striking Edwardian redbrick property and its elaborate tiled, turreted, weather vane-topped roof.

When built in 1898 by Lord Midleton, probably for an agent on the estate, it would have been detached, observes Miah McGrath of McCarthy & McGrath auctioneers, noting there is more than a hint of the Arts and Crafts genre in its design.

Now an end-of-terrace property, it’s been sympathetically restored by the current owners who named it Turret House. On the outside, they removed plasterwork covering the redbrick and restored the roof and its ornate terracotta ridge crestings and cast-iron finials. On the inside, they redecorated and upgraded, fitting gas central heating and putting in a new kitchen and bathrooms. “They kept the original cast-iron fireplaces and put in a stove,” reveals Mr McGrath.

Turret House, Cork Road, Midleton

There’s approximately 860 sq ft of living space, including a kitchen-diner with cream units, a guest WC and a living room as well as a bathroom and three bedrooms. Straddling New Cork Road and Old Cork Road, Turret House has a V-shaped gravelled garden at one side enclosed by hedging.

Mr McGrath says in addition to being an attractively Edwardian house, the property is very centrally located within walking distance of the Main Street and the train station, and the €290,000 guide price will appeal to first-time buyers.

VERDICT: A three-bed townhouse like no other.

A delight both inside and out

DECKED with an array of colourful pot plants, the back garden at 32 Glenview Park in Dillon’s Cross looks well set up for outdoor entertaining this summer.

New to the market with a guide of €275,000, the 2002-built three-bed semi is listed with Behan, Irwin & Gosling auctioneers who say that in addition to providing an attractive south-facing back garden with a BBQ, the property offers 980 sq ft of modern, well-maintained living space.

“The owners have upgraded the kitchen and the bathroom since they bought it and have put in a large steeltech shed,” reveals auctioneer Mark Gosling who started showing the property the week, mainly to first-time buyers.

32 Glenview Park, The Glen

Accommodation includes an oak-floored living room with a fireplace and fitted units as well as a guest WC and an upgraded kitchen-diner with vanilla units and French doors.

The first floor has a bathroom and three bedrooms including one which has been turned into a home office.

Situated on a large corner site, the property has parking and lawns at the front and a Steeltech shed with space for a motorbike at the side. The triangular-shaped patio garden at the rear has all the signs of having received a lot of recent attention (possible during lockdown). Enclosed by blue fencing, it has an extensive array of pots, planters, tubs, buckets and barrels — all filled with colourful flowers.

“The house is within minutes of Dillon’s Cross, close to local shops, schools and amenities. It also offers easy access to the city centre and North Ring Road,” says Mr Gosling.

VERDICT: The type of property young buyers look for –with a built in BBQ as an added extra.

Leo Murphy Terrace, Ballincollig, €220,000

As affordable a house as you could hope to find in Ballincollig, No 4 Leo Murphy Terrace is a two-bed mid-terrace property with a guide of €220,000.

Pointing out that many apartments in the town are now going for €280,000, Norma Healy of Sherry FitzGerald believes this is hugely attractive to young buyers especially as, unlike an apartment, it has a garden at the front and one at the back.

4 Leo Murphy Terrace, Ballincollig

Built in the 1940s, the 781sq ft property has a kitchen diner, a living room and a guest WC at ground level and two bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs.

VERDICT: A highly affordable property located within a 10-minute walk of the town centre.

Model Farm Road, Cork €170,000

Noting that there is always a high demand for student accommodation near UCC, Sherry FitzGerald auctioneers expect good investor interest in this three-bed apartment at 4 Parchment Square, The Yeats Block, on Model Farm Road.

Situated on the first floor of the development, purpose-built in 2002 for the student rental market, it has 655 sq ft of living space and is being sold with contents for a guide of €170,000.

4 Yeats Block, Parchment Square

“Accommodation includes a kitchen-diner, a bathroom, and three bedrooms including an en suite,” says auctioneer Johnny O’Flynn.

VERDICT: Apartments in this complex seem popular with both students and investors.