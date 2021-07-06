Starter homes: Midleton redbrick sympathetically updated

There’s approximately 860 sq ft of living space, including a kitchen-diner with cream units, a guest WC and a living room as well as a bathroom and three bedrooms. Straddling New Cork Road and Old Cork Road, Turret House has a V-shaped gravelled garden at one side enclosed by hedging.
Accommodation includes an oak-floored living room with a fireplace and fitted units as well as a guest WC and an upgraded kitchen-diner with vanilla units and French doors.
Built in the 1940s, the 781sq ft property has a kitchen diner, a living room and a guest WC at ground level and two bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs.
“Accommodation includes a kitchen-diner, a bathroom, and three bedrooms including an en suite,” says auctioneer Johnny O’Flynn.