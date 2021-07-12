Property focus: Nenagh auctioneers run off their feet 

That’s according to William Talbot of Sherry FitzGerald, the selling agent for the 8,800sq ft property which is guiding at €1.38 million and is the most expensive residence to come on the market in Nenagh in some time.
“It has 44 acres of pasture land which is suitable for grazing and this is attracting a lot of interest especially as it includes 16 acres of land zoned for residential development,” reveals Mr Talbot.
Part of an estate of 2003-built four-bed detached houses, the property is on the market with DNG Michael Gilmartin who say it’s a stylishly decorated 1,590sq ft family home in a popular residential development. Just how popular Kilnasalla is can be seen from the fact that earlier this year Mr Gilmartin listed No 15 with a guide of €279,500 and sold it for €310,000. Prior to that the last recorded sale in Kilnasalla on the Property Price Register was of No 20 in June 2020 for €257,500.
It is, he says, the type of property that has huge appeal for buyers who want to relocate to Tipperary from Dublin in order to work from home. “We are seeing quite a few of these types of buyers, mostly with some local connection,” he says.
Ms Feighery expects the house to sell quickly enough to a first-time buyer. “All the purchasers who buy new houses in Ardan Rua are first-time buyers using the Help to Buy scheme,’’ she says.