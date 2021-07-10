Coast home at lifefesaving former Cork coastguard house already sailing past its €365,000 AMV

THE coastguard network of olden times, with hundreds of stations dotted around the Irish coastline, might have undergone a sea-change in recent decades, but there’ll still be many watchful eyes out on this seaside property listing in south county Cork.

I see the sea, and the sea sees me?

New to market this July is this former coastguard lodge at Roberts Cove, along the Cork coastline between Crosshaven/Carrigaline, and it would have at one stage have been one of the residences locally for the men and their families who ran the essential, lifesaving (and, anti-smuggling) in the 19th and into the 20th centuries.

It’s a semi-detached and now upgraded, comfortable three-bed home of nearly 1,800 sq ft, in itself a decent size, but it’s attached, ‘other half,’ is even larger.

Coastguard Lodge was an annex to the larger 'other half'

The lodge is on a very good sized site of half an acre with gardens and lawn, sloping towards the sea in the popular day-tripper and holiday home setting beyond Minane Bridge, now with more of a sprinkling of full-time homes as well, plus two bar/restaurants and caravan/mobile home park.

Auctioneer Michael Pigott guides the very well-kept house at €365,000, and it comes to market a few years after the water’s edge compact original coastguard station itself with slipway to the sea sold for a recorded €380,000.

Old Coastguard Cottage, Roberts Cove sold for €380,000.

Carrigaline-based Mr Pigott notes its “breathtaking views over Roberts Cove bay and its outer harbour, with fabulous gardens and patio areas.” Accommodation within is mostly open plan at ground floor, with two linked reception rooms plus hall, kitchen with exposed old stone wall and WC.

Fancy a dip?

Above are three double bedrooms, one with en suite and dressing room, as well as access to sit-out balcony for scenery-soaking, and a bathroom has a slipper-style bath

Location is c 25kms from Cork city, with a range of beaches within a short drive, as well as being easily reached along scenic country roads from Kinsale and Carrigaline.

Slip at Roberts Cove

VERDICT: As good for year-round use as holiday enjoyment thanks to the standard it has been brought up to.