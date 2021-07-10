Comb the coast for an eco-home to rival €375k Honeypot and Honeycomb in the wilds of West Cork 

VERY much ahead of its day when first conceived and built in a rugged west Cork beauty spot back about 20 years ago is this distinctive property mix called Honeycomb House, and its Honeypot annexe, an outlier of eco-living with roots going back 30 years.

Sweet spot: Honeypot and Honeycomb

The linked duo at Derryduff near Coomhola, between a mountain and the river and close to the Cork-Kerry border, are stand-out too in that they were built to be energy efficient decades ago, and set to be carbon neutral into the future, a sort of Grand Designs done by Continental Europeans, in a wholly Irish setting.

Timber framed and timber clad, with natural insulation and with a host of clever design touches which only lately have become more mainstream, including ground-source geothermal heating, and biodigester reed bed waste disposal, the honeyed-duo with the promise of a nature-based lifestyle are for sale now for the Grubert family, with a price guide of €375,000 quoted by estate agent Ray O’Neill of Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill.

Interior

It’s part of a larger land scheme/farm enterprise dating to 1991, at Derryfarm, associated now with a c 20-year-old, not-for-profit organization called the Unicorn Eco Foundation.

After years of busy-bee activity on the land on the side of a mountain, the arrival of the larger four-bed house, called Honeycomb, plus the one-bed annex called Honeypot linked by a secret corridor, precedes the expected arrival of more property, including buildings and land, for the family/foundation at the Derryfarm location.

Raw beauty at Derryduff

It’s set in rocky ground in the main, above the River Coomhola which finds its way to the sea at nearby Ballylickey, about three miles downstream between Bantry and Glengarriff on the scenic N71.

Guiding this quirky, hideaway property on its two acres at €375,000, Ray O’Neill says it’s both a rustic and unspoiled location, yet convenient to the N71, with Gougane Barra up in the inland direction and has the Priests Leap in close proximity.

Green roots

Carrying both architectural and eco-cred aplomb, the two-storey house with special K-glass for heat absorption and retention “was built to a high environmentally conscious standard that is reflected in its design and is constructed of timber with a central chimney that serves both as an open fire with back boiler and a solid fuel stove”, says Mr O’Neill, along with solid fuel range cooker, spring water supply, geothermal underfloor heating downstairs, and in-wall piped heating upstairs.

The land with it includes planted natural gardens, veg beds, social and sitting spots, and isn’t entirely ‘off-grid’ as the sales brochure lists a TV room among the main house’s internal accommodation.

Owlish hearth with heart

The interior’s a match for the natural and rustic exterior, with a cob-style open fire in a heatr-shaped surround, with a central spiral stairs wrapped around a chestnut tree, topped with carvings

Features include balconies, mezzanines and galleries, and an overall organic earthiness, top to bottom.

VERDICT: Thinking of living a good, green reborn life in a west Cork beauty spot? Well, here's one that was prepared earlier for you.