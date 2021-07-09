Fishing rights and garden glory at storybook Ballincollig home

YOU’D half expect Peter Rabbit to raise his head from a flower bed, or to pillage the cottage garden for gooseberries, raspberries and blackcurrants as soon as your back was turned at Classes House, such is the endearing appeal of this lovely old farmhouse.

Just like the creator of those marvellous children’s stories, the owners of Classes House were big fans of the natural world. They did their bit for the environment, planting 500 trees and allowing the wilding of a field that is part of the estate, avoiding the use of chemical sprays, and preserving a section of wetland that promotes water lilies and varieties of sedge grass that support pond life. The current owner says that mallard and teal ducks are regular winter visitors and there’s “good cover for the pheasants through the nesting season”. He also points out that a new owner could return the acres to pasture, if they so wished.

Like Beatrix Potter the previous owners interest in cultivation extended to both food and flowers, trees and shrubs, and they invested heavily in the soil for 50 years or so, creating a garden as rich and vivid as the history of Classes House itself.

A plaque to the front of the house dates the building to 1823, and more details emerge in an Irish Land Commission document dated 1889 which shows an agreement of sale between the absentee landlord, Arthur Walsh, 2nd Baron of Ormathwaite and erstwhile Member of the British Parliament, and Helen Buckley Callaghan, then tenant at Classes House.

Ms Buckley Callaghan, a farmer, was in situ until 1933 whereupon a John Walsh entered the frame as per a Land Registry Office document. This remained the case until 1948, when a medic by the name of Magner, associated with the Bon Secours, bought Classes House. A dozen years later, it was bought by the McGovern family, who have lived in it since, with the parents of the vendor deserving full credit for the lush and layered garden, with all manner of nooks and crannies, just exactly how any kid would like it, not to mention a grass tennis court that could be restored.

“Dad was very much a man of the land,” the owner says “he had a BA in Agricultural Science (he was also MD of Ford’s tractor division) and he put it to good use over the years.”

The land on which Classes House stands extends to about six acres, including a wooded portion to one end of the garden and four acres across narrow Wood Road, which runs outside its walls.

There are riparian rights (water rights) with the waterside land - in the case of Classes House, 800 yards - where the owner has right of access to the rivers Bride and Lee and exclusive fishing rights to the middle point of the river.

Currently, the fishing is rented out to The Lee Salmon Anglers who pay a yearly remuneration to the landowner.

“It’s great for salmon fishing. Salmon go up the Bride to spawn as far as Kilcrea Abbey (near Ovens), the owner says. Classes House itself is on the boundary between Ovens and Inniscarra. The circa 3,000 sq ft house is also on the right side of Cork city for accessing universities and hospitals and it’s just 15 minutes from Cork Airport, says selling agent Norma Healy of Sherry FitzGerald who is guiding at €875,000, considerably less than the €1.6m sought when the house came to market with a different agent in 2005, but was taken off again, following a change of heart.

Inside, the house is a fine, solid farmhouse, all good square, no-nonsense rooms and low ceilings, with a lovely fanlight over the large entrance door, inside which hangs a brass ship’s bell engraved with MS Bremen 1911 - the legacy of ancestors in the merchant navy.

There are three reception rooms on the ground floor - an east-facing lounge to the front, TV room to the rear, and across the hall, the west-facing dining room, with doors to a conservatory and patio.

A low door leads from the dining room to a fine square kitchen.

Living room

Dining room

Conservatory

Rear TV room

Kitchen

In the hall beyond is a guest WC and steps to a big cellar/basement which in times past was used to house animals as a sort of primitive home heating system. (The current heating system is oil and despite being 200 years old, the house has a reasonably respectable D2 BER).

Upstairs are four double-aspect bedrooms off a generous landing which could accommodate a desk/home office, although there are options also off a lovely outdoor courtyard, under an arch, where there are two outhouses: a very large garage and a workshop.

Arch and courtyard

When all is said and done, Classes Lake is a fine period home, close to the city and to Ballincollig, in a sublime setting, but it will need an upgrade. And while the decor is of a vintage that sits well with the house, new owners will probably want a little more spit and polish. They may also wish to extend and the vendor says there’s scope to go up through the attic.

Ms Healy sees Classes House continuing as a family home, populated by interesting little creatures (kids, not Potter's rabbits) whose imaginations will be well stimulated by the magical setting And even though the wonderful Ballincollig Regional Park is also really close by, there’s endless hours of entertainment to avail of in Classes House' own fantastic grounds.

VERDICT: The good life beckons at this authentic farmhouse where the gardens are the star of the show.