Covid-19 fever drives high price hopes at late actress Maureen O’Hara's West Cork home

John Wayne and Maureen O'Hara in the classic Quiet Man film

Always a special property, the 90-year old villa-style home on 35 wooded acres in one of the region’s most beautiful locations Glengarriff has just hit the open market with agent Sean Carmody of Charles P Mc Carthy auctioneers in Skibbereen with the surprisingly elevated price tag.

But, while the undisclosed vendor’s aim is high at €2.2m more than he paid for it (after previous selling agents had to drop its original asking price several times to secure a sale in '15), the current peculiar state of property markets worldwide, and not just in West Cork or other Irish coastal counties, might even see a tidy profit netted on Lugdine Park’s resale.

Lugdine Park dates to 1935

It last sold in 2015, showing on the Price Register at €1.382m, a value put on the characterful villa-style 3,700sq ft five-bed home on just one acre, and when the value of the balance of the 35 acres plus two small islands is added, it’s understood its last transaction was at the €1.6m level all-in.

Lugdine's been largely untouched in the past six years, but appears staged with updated furniture now on its 2021 market outing.

It launches after a series of very high-profile West Cork sales, some of them attributed to the rush by wealthy individuals for ‘safe havens’ in relatively remote settings due to coronavirus fears.

Among the region’s stronger recent sales was Horse Island, selling in mid-pandemic times last summer for €5.5m.

That was followed by the half-restored Glengarriff Castle on 87 acres for €2.7 m (only topped by another fantasy castle, An Culu near Kenmare in 2020 for €4m-€4.5m).

West Cork had also previously seen the sale in 2019 (pre-Coronavirus) of Kilfinnan Castle in Glandore, for €5.7m.

Among other top prices paid in the past 18 months or so (though some were for under exalted asking prices) were the Liss Ard estate near Skibbereen for some €3.5m; the Grainstore on Ringarogy Island near Skibbereen for €1.4m, and a house near Ballydehob at Foilnamuck for €1.225m, next door to actor Saoirse Ronan’s summer 2020 €800,000 West Cork holiday home buy.

Maureen O'Hara's former home in Glengarriff

So, now, might it be Lugdine Park’s time to shine in the current sun-spotlight on the coastline?

And who’s going to be next to live here?

Another actor? Or a media-shy multi-millionaire?

Where woods meet water

The small wooded estate with pier, two small islands and some small estate buildings was owned by late actor Maureen O’Hara and her husband Charles Blair for decades (he liked it because he could land his seaplane here), and they lived there full time for a period.

Sitting on the dock of the bay....window?

Lugdine Park was originally owned by William Martin Murphy, founder of the Irish Independent among other interests, whose son William Lombard Murphy built the current home in 1935.

It was later owned by his sister Eva, and then changed hands several times in ensuing decades, with a storied line of owners, the most famous being Maureen O’Hara who had a life-long love for West Cork, an affection reciprocated by the community at Glengarriff.

VERDICT: Roll up, roll up, or row up, or just fly in?