Taste is King at the €635,000 Cobh home of Lilly Higgins, food-writer and chef 

AS visually rich as the dishes she posts on Instagram, Lilly Higgins’ Cobh home is a skilful mix of colour, shape, texture, arrangement and garnish, just like her food presentations.

Her eye for design is evident everywhere, from the matching two and three-seater gold brocade couches she bought from a charity shop in Cobh for the grand sum of €200, to the over-mantel heirloom mirror that came from her mother’s family home in Cobh, to the carver chairs, €20 apiece, from Lynes and Lynes auction rooms in Carrigtwohill.

Basement living room

It’s not just the ability to spot a good bargain though - she also has the knack for threading the whole lot together so that instead of a jumble of mismatched furniture, her basement living room has an air of Parisian decadence.

A food-writer, chef and photographer, she didn’t lick her creative flair off a stone. Her father, David Higgins, is widely recognised for his expertise in renovation and restoration (his company is Queenstown Restoration Ltd) and among the high profile jobs he has been involved in are the restoration of Michael Flatley’s 30,000sq ft Castlehyde mansion, the restoration of Farmleigh House in Phoenix Park, of Ballyfin in Co Laois, of Fota House and, more locally, Cobh Cathedral.

Michael Flatley's Fermoy mansion where Lilly's father David Higgins oversaw the restoration.

With this kind of back-up, the challenge of taking on end-of-terrace No 1 The Crescent, which was in need of a complete overhaul when Lilly and her husband Colm O’Donovan bought it in 2017, doesn’t seem quite so out there.

“He has a little address book of everyone you would need for this kind of work. We wouldn’t be living here, we wouldn’t have taken it on, only that he was confident he could fix it. He basically had to take the whole thing apart and put it back together again,” Lilly says.

They did the work in about nine months, Colm says, with the exception of the five-room basement, a more recent project.

Without Lilly’s Dad, they reckon it would have taken two years.

Photographs taken at the time capture the very substantial work that was done, such as insulating the three-storey property, installing new plumbing and electrics, restoring floorboards (with some sourced from Northern Ireland), original doors (taken down, numbered, restored and reinstalled) and even making sure any replacement doorknobs were of the correct Victorian vintage. A new pressurised water system was fitted, zoned heating introduced and new roofing. All of the original sash windows were removed, restored and reinstalled (there are many, each took three days’ work), with the exception of the beautiful bay in the basement which had to be replaced, with Galway joiner PJ Murphy doing the honours, fitting the new Siberian larch sash.

The basement bay is the only new window, the rest were restored and reinstalled

Throughout the work, an environmentally friendly approach was taken, including using natural, renewable Cork board from Stoneware Studios in Youghal for the insulation, using plaster and adhesives that are lime-based, breathable and sustainable. “And also very warm,” Lilly says.

Not that their heating needs are great. Sunlight bouncing off the water in the harbour below has its own thermal effect, flooding in through those tall and numerous south-facing windows, from where the harbour sparkle is visible from all the front rooms, taking in Haulbowline and Spike islands, and all the coming and goings on the pier below. They can tell when it’s a good day to book a harbour cruise because the queues are visible from the big bay in the main first-floor living room. When cruiser liners finally return, it will be the golden ticket front seat view.

The living room is the showstopper at No 1 — and there are rivals for the title — thanks to not just the stunning watery panorama, but also the up-close view of neo-Gothic St Colman’s Cathedral atop that great bastion wall, framed in a side window, and near enough for one of their three kids to use it as a tool to learn to tell the time.

“We bought a clock for the kitchen, but we never put it up because all we had to do was look out the window,” Colm says.

Lilly Higgins and husband Colm O'Donovan

This main living space — kitchen/dining/living, effortlessly casual — has been the platform for Lilly’s live cook along during lockdown. It’s where she’s presented her cooking slots, via Skype, on Virgin Media Ireland’s The Six O’Clock Show. The lighting is phenomenal for her food photography which she arranges on the island/breakfast bar.

This main living space takes up most of the first floor, but there is also a separate living room to the rear, with another view of the cathedral.

First floor living room

And there’s a fine bathroom. The first floor is the level at which the house is entered, up steps, from the road that runs along The Crescent, used only by residents and their visitors. Upstairs, the two front bedrooms look out on those ever-changing sea views, while the rear room has both a cathedral view and a view of the bishop’s fine residence behind.

Main bedroom

The boys' bedroom

Lilly says there were four bedrooms at this level, but they decided a generous bathroom with double shower and a big hotpress were priorities and one bedroom was subsumed in the process.

If another bedroom was needed by new owners, there’s that five-room basement to choose from, which currently hosts the aforementioned elegant living room, a huge playroom with patio doors to outside, a small kitchen, a home office and another bathroom.

In truth, the basement is an entirely rentable separate apartment, if two floors met the requirements of new owners. Currently, the basement kitchen is dead handy, Lilly says, when they are eating outdoors.

Kandla grey patio at No 1

Side garden at No 1

They spend lots of time al fresco, having installed a Kandla Grey Indian sandstone patio in their fine, elevated side garden last summer.

Nos 1 and 13, which bookend the beautifully curved Crescent terrace, are the only two properties in the row to have side gardens.

No 1’s garden looks over at the cathedral and down at the harbour and is sunlit all day. Raised beds provide Lilly with the herbs that she needs for her cooking, and lovely flavours, such as chocolate mint, for her teas. At the seaward side of the house, they’ve installed a rockery, from where steps lead right down to the Square in Cobh town.

Lilly on the steps by her home that lead to the town square

Each of the Crescent’s residents has a key to open the gate at the end of the steps, giving immediate, private access to the town.

All told, you’d be hard-pressed to find any negatives about this glorious home — even Lilly’s dad thinks they’re mad to sell up.

“He thinks it’s the best house in Cobh, it has all the characteristics of an old period home, with all the modern conveniences,” she says.

Johanna Murphy of Johanna Murphy & Sons is doing the selling of the Spy Hill dwelling, guiding at €635,000. They bought the elegantly proportioned, Italianate-style house from Ms Murphy back in 2017 for €485,000 Lilly says, and invested heavily in creating the fabulous home they now have, while making savings through thrifty furnishing and altruistic as well as artistic parents. While Lilly’s dad did the building work, Colm’s father, artist Michael O’Donovan, provided some of the finishing touches, with many of his visually stimulating works lighting up the walls.

At the end of the day, it was quite a family effort and given all the love that’s gone into it, you’d have to ask — why sell up after just three years?

The couple isn’t giving too much away other than to say they are “moving to another project in Cobh”. You sense that there are many more projects in them, which is good news for anyone looking for a “brand new” period house in Cobh. Ms Murphy, who, over the past 25 years has handled five of six sales at The Crescent — as iconic an address as Cobh’s colourful Deck of Cards - says No 1 is hard to beat in terms of quality, location, convenience, views and scale.

“It’s an iconic property with its own private access to the town. I am expecting enquiries from interested parties in Cork city, Dublin and the UK, as the pandemic has shown how possible it is to work from home, and people can base themselves anywhere now. Cobh is increasingly popular to this cohort of buyers, because of the value you are getting,” she says.

Ms Murphy adds that the terrace is rich in history, having been builtin about 1860, and consisting originally of 10 houses, with three more added circa 1880. The houses were popular among the town’s professional classes. Ms Murphy says an early resident of No 1 was David Nagle, solicitor and newspaper proprietor, also chair of Queenstown Town Commissioners. In the early days, the flatter section of the Crescent was home to a croquet lawn and later a tennis court.

A conservation architect, Mona Hallinan, in a documentary on Cobh, described The Crescent as “houses for the elite” enjoying views not available to everyone in the town.

“And it’s prominent, it can be seen from everywhere in town, so it gives an idea of the high status of the people who lived there,” Ms Hallinan said.

VERDICT: A compendium of taste in an iconic terrace at the heart of Cobh town with unbeatable views.