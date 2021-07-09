Just the ticket (at €1.35m)  for   Jasminton as it joins list of €1m+ Cork summer listings

A MOVE out of town, with a family reared and the home much extended and on landscaped gardens, brings the covetable Jasminton to market with a €1.35m price tag in Cork’s Douglas.

Dating to the first half of the 1900s, but considerably added to by its current owners about 20 years ago, Jasminton’s a detached five-bed house, with a west-facing back garden, at Woodview.

Front view of Jasminton, Woodview

This is on a sort of dog-leg road linking the main Douglas Road to the Well Road, and with some pretty serious private homes along Woodview's length…including possibly the city’s largest built home of recent decades, over 10,000 sq ft on the site of a 1920s house called Curraghbeg, bought for €2.4 million on 1.5 acres, and levelled, then replaced.

Since then, another 1930s home called Lisheen, with about 3,500 sq ft of comfort and luxury on 0.6 acres at the elbow-bend of Woodview sold for €1.22m, and more recently a modest bungalow called Duna by the Well Road end sold for €645,000, and is set to be demolished and replaced.

So, there are some pretty high-end shakers and movers coming in and out of Woodview: who’s going to be next?

Estate agent Dennis Guerin, MD of Frank V Murphy & Co will be among the first to know, as he lists Jasminton this week with its lofty-enough price tag, as it joins c a half a dozen other Cork trade-up home just under, and well over, the €1 million mark – there’s quite the mid-year surge, all of a sudden.

Bright open plan interiors at Jasminton

This is a home he knows of old, as he also sold it decades ago when an owner lived here in the smaller, more original versions, with her collection of dogs, up to nine of the canines, he recalls.

It’s very different now, fully set-up for human creature comforts, extended left and right to the rear, as well as having over 3,000 sq ft of upgraded and converted rooms in the attic.

It all spans some five bedrooms, including a large main bedroom, off-square and spacious, with an en suite, black cast iron fireplace and expansive rear garden views.

Main bedroom

A second bedroom also has a fireplace, an ornate cast-iron one painted white; most have built-ins, some have bay windows and there’s a walk-in hotpress, while the attic level has multi-purpose space for games, sleeping or study/home office, with sloping ceilings and Velux roof lights.

It’s a home that scores as well at ground level, where there are three reception rooms, all a good size and proportion, with lots of interlinking spaces, and scene setters are the family room/dining off the main front living room, with lots of glass and a fireplace/chimney breast, in a centre position amid windows with great garden views. Additional light streams into a section of the room over a dining table from four Veluxes pitched on a south-facing high ceiling.

Jasminton's kitchen

Also very accommodating is the kitchen/casual dining side, with family space and, again, garden views by a further feature fireplace, while pride of place goes to an Aga with side addition/extra ovens, as well as another electric hob, and white painted units are topped in black granite, as is the big kitchen island with ceramic sink inset.

Main living room has wood-panelled walls

The principal reception room has a fireplace and dark, panelled walls for a subtle striking luxe look, the hall alongside has an original oak floor and a family room on the house’s other side has a seat set in a bay window, with the window seat idea also handily picked up in the larger family space in the back room, diagonally across the ground floor.

In all, this well-ordered and well-finished house has over 1,700 sq ft at ground and over 1,100 sq ft at first floor level, with a further 300 sq ft up in the main section’s attic.

Externally, there are extremely well-landscaped and densely planted mature gardens front and back, with low box hedging in the gravelled front garden, where there’s off-street parking and a detached garage.

Behind is fully enclosed and utterly private, with a west-facing sandstone patio section embraced by the two wide wings, complete with electric awning while, in contrast to the Tudor-style front façade, some of the back elevation is graced by some flowering climbing plants.

Garden glory after expert landscaping

The perimeter is planted with a mix of screening plants, from bamboo to rows of now-mature pleached bay trees, all joined together on top, with their skinny trunks making regular punctuation marks beneath the skirt of green, or winter russets.

There are also low beds, and raise beds in stone and in timber, and a corner has a feature pond and statuary.

VERDICT: There’s a lovely mix of original features, from cast iron bath, oak floors, leaded glazed internal doors and fireplaces, plus big Aga, mixing comfortably with more modern touches, with no shortage of space, in one of the nicest settings in Cork’s older suburban Douglas. If you have the wherewithal to be looking for a city home, at this sort of price level, what’s not to like?