Furze set to fly at €550k Carrigaline trader-up

THE last time this French Furze home on a hill above Cork’s Carrigaline, with Cork harbour down the road and the sea over the headland, graced these pages was back in 2015, when it was set to leave family hands of continuous ownership and care for over 35 years.

Now, after purchase, maintenance, further spending, most notably on a brand new, high-end David Kiely white gloss kitchen and island, with extensive energy upgrades, plus being given the name Ard na Laoi by its boat-loving owners, it’s back for sale as the occupants are trading up even further in the harbour area.

Marine theme and flair at Ard na Laoi's sun room

Guided at €550,000 by Sherry FitzGerald, Ard Na Laoi is a surprisingly large c 2,600 sq ft home, in very good order, and with five bedrooms within, thanks to several extensions by previous owners, the Hofler family, who also had long-time Cork sailing community links.

It’s set just off the Carrigaline road to Crosshaven and off the main Fountainstown road too, at French Furze, Kilnagleary, just a couple of kilometres from Carrigaline. It stands on 0.4 of an acre, L-shaped in the main, and with a pleasantly sheltered courtyard rear patio, with farmland on the other side of the back boundary.

Sun trap patio with farm fields behind

It’s deceptive in its scale and accommodation with a main split level living/dining room to the front, a further family room, sun room, smart light kitchen, utility, and has two of its five double bedrooms en suite (one also has walk-in dressing room/robes), plus main family bathroom, and signs of ongoing investment by its current and previous owners.

Since its 2015 market outing, when it carried a €530,000 AMV and sold for €470,000 according to the Price Register, work carried out included energy efficiency upgrades, to include an air-to-water heating system, high efficiency rads, improved insulation in the attics and walls, as well as PV panels for electricity.

It had a C3 BER back in 2015 according to our records, while a new BER is awaited. Bathrooms are up to date, and the kitchen’s as good as new.

New David Kiely kitchen

Ard na Laoi has twin side external access to a south-aspected back garden, with long front lawn along the slightly sloping approach driveway, and there’s a second deck for evening sun, with the property finished in a low-maintenance composite decking material.

Sherry Fitz’s Sheila O’Flynn says the French Furze location is both private and convenient: “It’s superb, offering complete privacy in a lovely countryside setting,” she says, adding that it’s close to services and amenities in Carrigaline, and not far above the Crosshaven-Carrigaline former railway line, now a scenic Owenbue estuary walking route.

Sea and marinas at Crosshaven are within a short distance

That walking route is graced with valley greenery and an estuary lined with sailing and boating craft of all sizes, types, and shapes, and Ard na Laoi’s departing owners appear to also have a love of the sea judging from the many and varied coastal and sea-craft paintings, photography and more.

The Price Register shows just six sales since 201 at French Furze, the most recent at €430,000 and this sale in 2015 at €470,000 is the highest to date, with 12 resales over €400,000 with a Kilnagleary address.

Ngong, Kilnagleary, sold for €1.75m

The recent sale agreed of a very large Kilnagleary home, Ngong, at c its October 2020 €1.75m AMV via Sherry FitzGerald for c 7,900 sq ft of very high-end home with swimming pool, is likely to hold the local record for some time to come.

VERDICT: Ard na Laoi's a good-sized home, regularly upgraded, on a good site, with the sea, beaches and coastal communities on the doorstep.