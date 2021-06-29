A peach near a beach on the Ring of Kerry

THE €199,500 guide price of 8 Lub na h’Abhann at Scart, Castlecove makes it one of the more affordable Ring of Kerry holiday properties to come on the market in recent weeks.

“People are now paying in excess of €250,000 for detached cottages in the area — there’s very little available for less, except derelict cottages,’’ observes John Daly of Sherry FitzGerald Daly who believes that this modern three-bed mid-terrace offers good value at this price.

“It’s in excellent decorative order, has a high B3 BER rating, and is being sold almost fully furnished.

“Also, importantly for holiday home buyers, it’s located within 300 metres of Bun na Trá beach and 1 km from White Strand beach.’’

Part of a 10-house development built in 2006, it has 900 sq ft of living space. At ground level there’s a guest WC as well as an open plan kitchen living area with cream units, a fireplace with an oak mantle, and a bay window. Upstairs it has a bathroom and three bedrooms.

“It’s within walking distance of the local pub, church, and post office and has scenic mountain views from the back,’’ says Mr Daly noting that it’s just 6km from Caherdaniel and 9km from Derrynane and is within easy reach of a range of beaches, golf courses, and restaurants.

“We are getting good interest, mostly from Cork buyers, and already have a bid of €191,000,’’ reveals Mr Daly.

VERDICT: An affordable holiday home option that involves a lot less work than renovating an old cottage.

To the manor born...

THE selling points for 21 Laharran East, Manor Farm, Lehanaghbeg include a high A3 energy rating as well as a very well cared for, obviously owner-occupied, modern interior.

“After just a week of viewings we have a bid of €300,000,” says Garry O’Donnell of ERA Downey McCarthy noting that the viewers, who were mostly first-time buyers, were especially impressed with the A3 BER rating.

Built just four years ago, it offers 971 sq ft of living space and includes an air to water heating system with under-floor heating at ground level.

Accommodation includes a living room with a solid fuel stove as well as a guest WC off the hallway and a modern kitchen diner at the rear with ivory-coloured units, walnut worktops, and integrated appliances.

21 Laharran East, Manor Farm

The first floor has a bathroom and three bedrooms — one pale lilac one for a girl, one blue for a boy, and one ensuite room with mirrored slide robes for the grown-ups.

Providing two cobblelock parking spaces at the front, the property has a south-facing garden with a patio, a lawned area, and a shed at the rear.

Located 3km from Wilton Shopping Centre and 2.6 km from the Kinsale Roundabout, the development offers easy access to a range of amenities and services.

Mr O'Donnell says that Manor Farm is always popular with young buyers."This was a starter home for its owners who are now trading up to a larger property in the same development.''

VERDICT: Modern A-rated properties with a guide of €295,000 are in short supply in the Cork city area.

Ready to move into

Perfect for an East Cork buyer in search of an affordable home, No 49 Na Banta in Ladysbridge is a three-bed mid-terrace property with a guide of €210,000.

Clare Fox of Sherry FitzGerald O'Donovan says it’s bright, modern, and attractive and has a converted attic and a low-maintenance patio garden.

49 Na Banta

“It’s just a 10-minute drive from Midleton and is within a short drive from Garryvoe beach."

Built in 2007 the property has 970 sq ft of living space (excluding the attic conversion) and a B3 BER rating.

VERDICT: Young buyers will appreciate the price and the fact that it’s ready to move into.

Take me to Church-town

FOR a highly affordable guide of €150,000, this three-bed property on Burton Road in the North Cork village of Churchtown offers old-world charm and character.

Burton Rd Churchtown

Selling agent SOC Property says the 1900s stone-built house has been upgraded with double glazing and central heating as well as modern kitchen units and bathroom fittings but has kept its original features and is cosy, well maintained, and spacious.

“It also has a covered porch used as a recreation area,’’ reveals auctioneer Mary O’Callaghan.