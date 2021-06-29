A peach near a beach on the Ring of Kerry

THE selling points for 21 Laharran East, Manor Farm, Lehanaghbeg include a high A3 energy rating as well as a very well cared for, obviously owner-occupied, modern interior.
“After just a week of viewings we have a bid of €300,000,” says Garry O’Donnell of ERA Downey McCarthy noting that the viewers, who were mostly first-time buyers, were especially impressed with the A3 BER rating.
Built just four years ago, it offers 971 sq ft of living space and includes an air to water heating system with under-floor heating at ground level.
Accommodation includes a living room with a solid fuel stove as well as a guest WC off the hallway and a modern kitchen diner at the rear with ivory-coloured units, walnut worktops, and integrated appliances.
The first floor has a bathroom and three bedrooms — one pale lilac one for a girl, one blue for a boy, and one ensuite room with mirrored slide robes for the grown-ups.
Providing two cobblelock parking spaces at the front, the property has a south-facing garden with a patio, a lawned area, and a shed at the rear.
Located 3km from Wilton Shopping Centre and 2.6 km from the Kinsale Roundabout, the development offers easy access to a range of amenities and services.
Mr O'Donnell says that Manor Farm is always popular with young buyers."This was a starter home for its owners who are now trading up to a larger property in the same development.''
VERDICT: Modern A-rated properties with a guide of €295,000 are in short supply in the Cork city area.
Perfect for an East Cork buyer in search of an affordable home, No 49 Na Banta in Ladysbridge is a three-bed mid-terrace property with a guide of €210,000.
Clare Fox of Sherry FitzGerald O'Donovan says it’s bright, modern, and attractive and has a converted attic and a low-maintenance patio garden.
“It’s just a 10-minute drive from Midleton and is within a short drive from Garryvoe beach."
Built in 2007 the property has 970 sq ft of living space (excluding the attic conversion) and a B3 BER rating.
VERDICT: Young buyers will appreciate the price and the fact that it’s ready to move into.
Selling agent SOC Property says the 1900s stone-built house has been upgraded with double glazing and central heating as well as modern kitchen units and bathroom fittings but has kept its original features and is cosy, well maintained, and spacious.