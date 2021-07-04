Killarney home ticks all boxes 

It's a top Kerry address that ticks all the boxes in terms of location, popularity, space, and convenience — making it a sought-after choice for first-time buyers, families, retired couples, and investors alike.

Countess Grove in Killarney, Co Kerry, is moments’ stroll from the town centre as well as Killarney National Park, and the bus and railway stations.

The lounge, with open fireplace.

Currently on the market in the top tourist town with Hennigan Auctioneers with a guide price of €305,000 is No 68, a four-bedroom semi-detached residence within a five-minute walk of Killarney town centre and Killarney House and Gardens in Killarney National Park.

A bedroom in 68 Countess Grove.

With a scarcity of similar properties available in Killarney, Billy Hennigan says that it presents a rare opportunity to purchase a quality property in a very desirable area.

It is already attracting a lot of interest and the popular location is the most significant factor, along with the combination of tranquillity and convenience.

Close to local schools, supermarkets, and amenities, the property has 1,290 square feet, a lounge with open fireplace, separate dining room, and ground-floor bedroom/home office, kitchen, utility, and bathroom.

Above are another bathroom and three bedrooms, while windows are a mix of double and triple glazing, with oil heating.

68 Countess Grove, Killarney.

Outside is a front lawn with surrounding pathway, wide tarmac driveway with secure parking, and boundary walls.

The back garden comes with a fuel and storage shed.

The enclosed private back garden contains a fuel and storage shed and the BER is a D2.

VERDICT: Top Killarney address to Count on.