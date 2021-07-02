€600,000 Back to the Future beauty in Glounthaune  

CHANNELING ’70s retro in a heavenly setting, Gleann Álainn is not a home typical of the hillsides of Kilcoolishal.

Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Although less than 30 years old, its design and interior would suggest that the engineer who built it in 1993 was a proponent of ‘70s architecture and decor, given his enthusiasm for features from that era: wood panelling, split levels, large windows, earthy tones, all hunkered down comfortably in nature.

There’s even more than one avocado bathroom suite, and a “rec room” (recreation room) where you could easily fit a pool table and table tennis table or a couple of home offices or a gym or simply break out the Rubik’s Cube and thrown on some vinyl - The Carpenters anyone?

There’s an inventiveness about this home and the internal layout is quirky and intriguing ““almost like a puzzle, so that you never know what’s behind the next door”, says estate agent Johanna Murphy who is selling the 4,316 sq ft home, just above the Glounthaune, with a guide price of €600,000.

Even more inventive is the garden, particularly the sloping, tiered section to the rear, where beautiful old stone from the original walls of Kent Station has been integrated into a series of terraces that step down towards a gurgling stream, with the whole lovely sylvan scene framed by tall, shielding trees.

It’s literally a site for sore eyes, not at all the kind of garden you would expect to find on a hilly ridge just east of Cork city, where a couple of urban foxes and cheery birdsong add to the magic of a house visit.

Whoever buys Gleann Álainn will acquire a truly individual property but they will need to invest to make the most of its aspect and size. There’s plenty worth retaining - the Stanley range, parquet flooring, a fabulous series of balconies - but modernising is required, particularly in the bathrooms (is avocado making a comeback?) and the kitchen.

More could be made of patio doors and picture windows too because it’s the kind of house that lends itself extremely well to connecting with the outdoors. And in terms of overall greater functionality, a general re-jigging of the internal layout would help address what is currently a bit of a jigsaw.

The balconies were an inspired addition to the house and an optimal spot for breakfast or a sundowner.

The largest runs along the outside of a side and rear wall of a large upstairs reception room that overlooks the stream and woodland. This room would make a fantastic main bedroom. Underneath this room is a living room, with glass doors to a verandah.

The house, entered via a towering glass porch, is essentially in two parts. At entry level, there’s a bedroom and bathroom on one side and steps down to a kitchen on the other side, as well as a separate reception room and living room. Above these rooms are two main bedrooms with bathrooms. The entrance hall is overlooked by a balcony at mezzanine level. There’s another balcony overlooking the main living room.

At the other side of the house are the remaining four bedrooms and a separate spiral staircase, with the “rec room” at the top, over a very large integrated garage.

Ms Murphy of Johanna Murphy & Sons says the fact that the house is in “two halves” makes it an ideal environment for remote working or for running a business. There’s certainly plenty of room to do so.

Gleann Álainn was built to last by the late Philip Mullally, an engineer, former director of contracting firm Bowen Mullally, environmental campaigner and one-time national chairman of An Taisce. On the hills north of the river, it’s looking south, towards Cork Harbour, through mature trees, with glimpses of the River Lee, which could be improved by trimming back trees.

It’s a house bursting with potential and what it needs now is new owners, as Ms Murphy says.

“It’s a house of tremendous scale, on stunning grounds and as a bonus, it’s really close to the city. “And it’s less than half an hour from Cork Airport. The pandemic has shown it’s possible to work from anywhere,” she added.

Gleann Álainn has been on the market twice in a dozen or so years, and it looks like a bargain now compared to its first outing in April 2008, when prices were still near market peak, even though Bear Stearns investment bank had just narrowly avoided bankruptcy - but still with some months to run to the disastrous Lehman Brothers collapse the following September. It launched at the time with Marshes auctioneers for €1.2m, on 0.9 of an acre.

However it failed to sell - the jitters had already started - and it was back in these pages at a reduced price in 2010 with two separate packages on offer - either for €750,000 on two acres or €900,000 on eight acre.

What happened next is unclear - the Property Price Register only started in 2010 - and so the only sale price recorded is in 2019, when it sold for €550,000.

This time around, the agent is Ms Murphy and she is guiding at €600,000 with up to four and a half acres going with the house. The acreage includes a piece of land that might make a site for a second home, pending planning permission.

VERDICT: Needs modernising but is a true one-off. You won’t find another setting like this so close to the city. Acres of space.