Opportunity knocks at Cork's Knockrea Park, with price hopes near the €1m mark

THERE are many good things to say about 12 Knockrea Park – but the one that estate agent Ann O’Mahony refers to first and foremost is “you don’t have to get in the builders to do any two storey extension, that’s already been done.” The Sherry FitzGerald auctioneer lists the impressive-sized, robust and accommodating family home No 12 this week with a €970,000 price tag.

Both wide and tall, No 12 Knockrea Park has over 2,800 st ft within

At this level, it joins a select coterie of Cork homes coming to summer 2021 market with price tags as near as damn it to the € 1million price tag – there’s at least a half a dozen, and it joins rivals at this approximate price level at The Paddocks on Maryborough Hill, Lindville, Monkstown Demesne, Glanmire and Kinsale.

Fine triple aspect family room

As good a family home as any of them, it’s only different because it’s a semi-detached home - in contrast the others are all detacheds and more recently built - and it also scores due to a location just off the Douglas Road, probably closer to the city centre than to Douglas village, and within a walk of either or both.

The original Knockrea House, Douglas Road, Cork seen in 2012. Picture Denis Scannell

Like most of its Knockrea Park neighbours, it’s big, thanks to having rooms over three levels, built as a three-storey in day one, in the mid 1900s, in a dog-leg estate which would originally have formed part of the grounds of the large period home Knockrea House fronting onto the main Douglas Road.

View to a 'green lung' in front of No 12, with roof of the period original Knockre House in the frame

Here, between No 12 and the c 1820 Knockrea House, there’s also an undeveloped field as a suburban ‘green lung,’ unlikely to be built on due to covenant-like issues, and just about every Knockrea Park house has looked over this greenery. Knockrea Park itself has about 16 houses, nearly all of them semis, and there’s also a handful of detacheds.

Knockrea House itelf dates to the early 1800s and is likely to come to the market in the next month or two, being vacated by business/employers’ body IBEC who’ve used it as a HQ for decades, previously as the Federated Union of Employers, with IBEC making an office move to the JCD Group’s Penrose Dock development by Kent Rail Station.

Knockrea House had been briefly on the market around 2012 with Lisneys, and the same agents are due to officially re-list it before the end of the summer…it’s going to be a prized buy once reconverted back to private domestic use.

Main bedroom suite

Borrowed from the ‘big house,’ the Knockrea address spills over too to the Ballinlough Road, so the Price Register lists 25 sales since 2010 carrying a Knockrea address, including the sale of a small lodge on the main Douglas Road associated with the period property, sold in 2015 for €405,000, knocked and replaced with a contemporary one-off designed by Collins Brennan architects.

Meanwhile, more relevant price comparisons for No 12 Knockrea Park are No 6, sold in 2019 for €790,000; No 3, sold in 2017 after a period on the market for €695,000 and No 9, sold in 2011, for €730,000, so it’s apparent that No 12 is going to set a new price bar for the location.

A drive-by in the park/estate shows a number have added on extensions, some single storey, others double-storey, and No 12’s vendors did their two-storey side add-on about 15 years ago.

Rather than going the contemporary extension route of vogue now (almost de rigeur today is zinc/metal trim, walls of glass and membrane roofs), No 12’s owners opted to blend their two-storey addition in with the original, so they got red roof tiles to more or less match the original 1930s one with a hipped roof, and it’s slightly stepped back to the side, and back out into the rear, with a pebble dash finish, and now providing a new entrance vestibule on the western side.

With a triple aspect, the side extension on the western flank has a ground floor living/family room, about 30’ by 12,’ with a fireplace with small gable windows on either side, and corner glazing overlooking the large back garden.

Elsewhere at ground are a front family room in the mid-section with bay window and original fireplace in an oak surround plus coved ceiling, and on the house’s far side, are an interlinked kitchen and dining room, with an oak surround fireplace in the south-facing dining section and original polished pine floor, plus coved ceiling and picture rail.

Kitchen with granite worktops

The kitchen, meanwhile, has a dark tiled floor, timber units and granite tops and overlooks the back garden, and backing up this busy family home at ground level are a pantry, a guest WC and a utility, with rear outdoor access.

Hall

The main hall has an encaustic tiled floor (as does the new vestibule) and upstairs on the mid-level are four bedrooms, a home office/study, and a main family bathroom with antique cast-iron roll-top bath and original cast iron cistern.

Two of the four bedrooms on this first floor have en suite bathrooms, two on the party wall to the adjoin house have original fireplaces in situ still, while the main bedroom is in the new side wing with en suite and, like its counterpart reception beneath has windows on three sides, south to the front, west to the side and there’s a third, small window on the back with northern aspect, next to the private bathroom.

Cast iron roll top bath and original WC cistern in the family bathroom

A second flight of stairs, with matching spindles pattern to the lower ones, leads up to the second floor/attic level where there are two further bedrooms, one with dormer window and both have fireplaces, and there’s yet another bathroom/shower room to serve this due, with a door off to a large storage room over the c 15-year-old extension, with access to further, eaves storage.

Sun room add-on, some time in the future?

Overall condition of No 12 is very good, thanks to works done back in the early to mid-2000s, so it’s in far better shape than some of the more original buys of this vintage in Cork’s suburbs and around Douglas, and this consolidates Sherry Fitz selling agent Ann O’Mahony’s comments about the heavy lifting/extending work having been done.

Some might like to add a single-storey room off the kitchen, projecting into the well-size mature back garden and which would pick up good evening light, but that’s a discretionary sort of next phase/future plan.

That’s of pressing importance in the current house building/upgrade market, where due to rising costs and surges in materials as well as demands on limited manpower alogn with a counter-pressure for energy retrofits, renovation costs are going through the roof compounded with many builders telling would-be clients they can’t start new project until 2022 at the earliest.

So, No 12’s good to go, good to move into (for those at this price level) and then buyers can do whatever tweaks they need when pressures ease: see our Builder’s Clinic column this week p16 on this topic.

VERDICT: Douglas’s Knockrea Park homes were prized when first built, along with the likes of Woolhara and Woodview, and they’ve gone on to hold that pre-eminence ever since, in fact with an added appeal giving proximity to the city centre, within a healthy walk.