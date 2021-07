A year in Steinbeck country, in California’s rugged Monterey, gave this Mallow house its exotic name.

“I’d been living in California the year before, on the Monterey Peninsula, and the beauty of that place inspired us to name our home after it,” says the man who is selling up after 40 years.

A retired medic, formerly of Mallow General Hospital and originally from Kealkill, West Cork, his two passions in life were his patients and his plants, in that order.

If his patients are as healthy as his plants, he’s done a great job. His garden in Bearforest, Mallow, is a sight to behold.

“There was nothing but scrub when we moved in,” he says, but over four decades, he’s effected a Monty Don-style transformation, creating a lush oasis of trees and shrubs, dotted with distinct seating areas, including a south-facing patio directly off the main living area, ideal for outdoor dining and entertaining.

There are lily ponds, pergolas, specimen trees, a vegetable and herb garden, a greenhouse, fruit trees and even a little wooden bridge.

He did most of the “donkey work” himself, he says, moving from one patch to another, so that the garden was constantly evolving.

“A gardener came in once a week, but I was young enough at the time to do the heavy-duty stuff. The gardener stayed with us a long time, but unfortunately, he passed away some years ago.

“It’s no skin off my nose to be doing the garden now myself, I’m retired 12 years. But I wonder if I’ll be able to do it this time next year. If I couldn’t cope, the garden would deteriorate,” he says.

So the doctor, with garden and children cultivated, has decided to downsize.

He’s hoping the next owners will share his passion for gardening. “It would be nice to have a family who would be enthusiastic about it,” he says.

Selling agent Mary O’Callaghan of SOC Property points out that even though the garden extends to about 0.75 of an acre, it’s so well matured that maintaining it won’t be as daunting as people may think.

“I think people realise that when they see it. What they also get when they visit is a sense of how calm and peaceful Monterey is. When you drive through the gates it’s so private. It’s like being in the middle of the country, even though Mallow town centre is within walking distance,” she says.

Ms O’Callaghan, is guiding 279 sq m Monterey at €650,000.

The detached property, which is a little dated, has terrific space and great connectivity between downstairs rooms. Double doors lead from sitting room to drawing room, where patio doors open to the landscaped gardens.

There’s an open plan kitchen/living room/conservatory area and a utility and workroom/gym.

On the first floor return is a beautiful stained-glass window depicting the River Blackwater, Mallow Castle, St James’ Church and the Clockhouse.

The bedrooms are very generous, and the main bedroom has a sliding door to a balcony that overlooks the garden, as well ‘his’ and ‘hers’ walk-in wardrobes and an en suite.

The garage is integrated.

Ms O’Callaghan says bidding is “very strong”, with the bulk of the interest coming from people originally from Mallow and seeking to relocate there with their families.

She says there are excellent rail and bus links between Mallow/Cork/Limerick/Dublin and that Monterey is within walking distance of Mallow’s tennis and golf clubs.

“A home of this calibre doesn’t come to market very often,” Ms O’Callaghan says. “It’s rare that you will get something of this quality so close to the town and so accessible to both Cork and Limerick.”

VERDICT: The garden is the jewel in the crown of this very fine house.