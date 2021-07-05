Where East Cork meets Eats Cork: chef's €585k home a tasty offering in East Cork

IF Sacre Coeur were a meal, it would be a rich one, replete with quality ingredients, a span of courses, generous portions, well-conceived and professionally presented.

Sacre Coeur is a five-bed family home, just 2km from Midleton town centre and guiding at €585,000.

It would also be a bit of a belt-tightener, as there's quite bit to digest, all in one go.

The family home, 2km from Midleton town centre in East Cork at Banshane, is fresh to the market and the vendor is a professional chef. It is guided at €585,000 by auctioneer Shay Cronin of Cronin Wall.

Luxurious interiors

He says the 270sq m (2,900sq ft) Sacre Coeur, on landscaped gardens of 0.34 of an acre, is as tasty outside as inside, with impeccably landscaped gardens front (with fountain) and rear, where there's a sandstone patio and pergola among shrub and flower beds, and mature trees.

Does my rear look big in this? Sandstone patio, and pergola continue the level of attention to details outside as well as inside

He says the inside "oozes space, luxury and style in every way," comfortable to an extreme and tastefully decorated.

It has a sumptuous feel with easy-toned wall papers, paint colours and wall panelling, as well as quality carpets and hardwood floors, along with a polished hardwood stairs and parquet-floored hall, past an entry porch.

Three of its five bedrooms are en suite (the main bedroom has walk-in robes and a jacuzzi bath in the private bathroom), and there's a front balcony for garden and countryside views.

There's also a good mix of daytime rooms, including three reception rooms (with a formal dining room, not surprisingly) done to a classical palette or palate. The kitchen is top-spec, with marble-topped units, a curved island and a six-burner semi-professional range cooker, plus a big back-up utility with Belfast sink and walnut countertops.

Hard-working kitchen good for entertaining

The wide, two-storey, detached Sacre Coeur is set behind electric gates, with CCTV and alarm, and there's a large Steeltech shed for storage, sports equipment and more.

It's all in walk-in order, within a five-minute walk of the popular Ballyannon Woods, for walking off sumptuous meals, in a townland with a mix of large one-off homes built over several decades.

Midleton's supermarkets, restaurants, bars, schools and sports amenities are a few minutes by car, and Mr Cronin expects very keen viewing appetites from traders-up in the East Cork area.

VERDICT: Sacre Bleu, or cordon bleu, Sacre Coeur's quite the tasty offering.