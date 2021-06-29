Trading Up: A quirky Cork cottage for €320,000. Cat not included

Macroom, Cork €320,000

THEY say every home buyer puts their own stamp on a property - and, so it is in the case of this country cottage called Cave Canem, on a verdant and green-fingered lush acre a couple of miles north of Macroom.

The name Cave Canem translates from the Latin expression for ‘Beware of the Dog,’ but now that the cottage is on the market, its resident watchkeeper is an impressive looking moggy, not a dog.

The two-bed home of about 1,030 sq ft is packed with warm looking character too, arty and colourful and full of visual interest: it’s for sale with Bandon-based estate agent Majella Galvin of DNG Galvin, who guides the quirky home with grounds to delight any gardeners at €320,000.

Ms Galvin describes the modestly-extended Cave Canem as old world, on mature grounds and says “it will make a dream retreat for those looking for tranquillity and privacy, in this most scenic countryside location.”

It’s set just 3km from Macroom town and will get a commute lift from the new bypass, currently, under construction, she adds. The cosy home has some lofted areas with mezzanine space for storage, a solid fuel stove in the lofty living room, kitchen/diner with solid timber units, utility and porch, with a sunroom with a gable end wall of glass with garden vistas beyond.

VERDICT: Every dog has its day.

Lehenaghbeg, Cork city €295,000

NEAT as a new pin and with a commendable A3 energy rating, this Lehenaghbeg home is pretty much immaculate.

In fact, it’s just four years old and it’s been very well cared for by the vendors. “It’s an ideal first time buy,” says selling agent Jeremy Murphy of Jeremy Murphy and Associates. “It’s at a good price point (guiding at €295,000) and it’s ready to walk into.”

A mid-terrace three-bed, no 25 Laharran East, Manor Farm, has the benefit of a south-facing rear garden, accessed via patio doors from the kitchen/dining area. The garden includes both patio and lawn.

The inside dining area makes clever use of built-in seating to maximise floor space.

There’s a separate living room to the front and also a downstairs guest bathroom.

Upstairs, the main bedroom is ensuite and the main bathroom is also on the first floor.

Location-wise, it’s within minutes of the Kinsale roundabout and onward connections and there’s a regular bus service to and from the estate.

Mr Murphy describes the development as “very family orientated with easy access to all necessary amenities.”

The Property Price Register shows a price of €300,000 for the most recent recorded sale in the area (No 9 in 2019).

VERDICT : Good price for a first-time buyer.

Carrignavar, Cork €300,000

THERE’S a whole lot to like about 57 Carrigwell in Carraig na bhFear, from its pretty interior, to an extra big main bedroom, to a beautifully maintained, south-facing rear garden.

Carrying an AMV of €300,000, selling agent Gillian McDonnell of Sherry FitzGerald says she expects it to attract a variety of buyers, from first-timers, to people looking to relocate from the city, to those looking to upgrade.

It’s a three-bed instead of a four-bed because when it was being built, its owner decided to go for an extra big main bedroom with ensuite.

Accommodation downstairs includes a lovely dual aspect sitting room with sliding doors to the rear garden, a kitchen/dining room, utility, and a guest WC with some quirky wallpaper flourishes. Bedroom three is currently being used as a home office. Ms McDonnell says there’s also scope for a buyer to extend because of the good-size rear garden. No 57 has off-street parking out front, overlooks a large, communal green, and is within a 15-minute drive of the outskirts of Cork city.

It’s close to a range of amenities in Carraig na bhFear village, including shops and schools. The Property Price Register records a sale price of €325,000 for the most recent house sale in the development, No 39.

VERDICT: Turn key home and garden.

Ovens, Cork €495,000

HOUSES in Beverly seldom come to market, says Frank Walsh of O’Mahony Walsh — a scout through the Property Price Register (PPR) bears this out.

To count even three sales in the area, you’d have to go back 10 years. The most recent were in 2017 and 2018, of Nos 7 and 22, and both homes sold at the time for €480,000.

As their vintage dates to the 1970s it’s probably fair to say that what we are witnessing now is a generational change, with the first set of owner/occupiers having enjoyed a good half-century in these fine-sized family homes.

Mr Walsh is handling the sale of new-to-market No 8 Beverly, which he is guiding at €495,000. A strong feature of these Ovens homes is that they come with mature, private, generous sites. No 8, a detached four-bed, is on about one third of an acre, just outside Ballincollig.

Internally, it’s still embracing its ’70s vintage, but that’s all purely cosmetic and it’s impossible not to see the potential in this fine, solid home. Size-wise, it’s already 186sq m, but with fantastic scope to extend, given the site size and the fact that an attached garage could easily be incorporated/extended upwards, with oodles of room to extend outwards to the rear too.Or it may suit to simply reorganise the internal layout so that there’s more of a flow to the main living/dining/kitchen rooms and sitting room.

Mr Walsh says interest in the property is good — mainly families trading up — and at time of writing, he had an offer of €475,000.

VERDICT: Bursting with potential.