This renovated four-bed in Schull will impress

Schull, West Cork €295,000

You’ll be content with contents in cute coastal Schull cottage With views across nearby gardens to the harbour, this open-plan seaside house is likely to sell quickly, says Trish Dromey Coastal properties have been selling like hotcakes this summer, so it’s fairly reasonable to assume that Woodbine Cottage in Schull, is going to attract a lot of attention.

Stylishly renovated, with a flamboyant blue exterior, the four-bed mid-terrace house is new to the market with a guide of €295,000. Colm Cleary of James Lyons O’Keeffe auctioneers says it’s a tastefully renovated, centrally located property that, as an added bonus, is being sold with contents.

Built over 100 years ago as a small cottage, it’s been extended to double its original size and now has 1,150 sq ft of living space, which includes four bedrooms and two bathrooms. “It was taken to a shell and completely remade by local builders over an extended period and completed in 2018,’’ says Mr Cleary adding that it has been insulated, rewired, and replumbed and has a new roof and an upgraded C3 BER rating.

The front door opens into an attractive open-plan living space with a timber-panelled ceiling and some exposed stonework. To the rear, behind a glass-panelled wall, there’s a modern tiled kitchen with Shaker-style grey units and access to a small utility space and a small yard.

An open tread oak staircase in the living room leads to the first floor, which, at the rear, has views across nearby gardens to the harbour.

VERDICT: One of just a tiny number of properties currently available in Schull, it’s likely to go quickly.

Blackrock, Cork €310,000

Viewings, which started this week at No 16 Gate Lodge in Blackrock, a three-bed mid-terrace house with a guide of €310,000 were expected to be busy.

“The location is very sought after – it’s close to Blackrock village and Castle as well as the Lough Mahon walkway, and the house is well maintained and in very good condition,’’ says Sherry FitzGerald’s Stuart O’Grady.

Built in the late 1990s, it has 945 sq ft of living space which includes a sitting room, a kitchen, a dining room, a guest WC as well as three bedrooms and a bathroom.

VERDICT: Gate Lodge properties are always a popular choice. The most recent sale was of a three-bed mid-terrace house at No 79 which went for €315,000.

Carrigtwohill, Co Cork €235,000

For a relatively modest guide of €235,000, No 27 Oakbrook at Castlelake in Carrigtwohill offers three floors of stylishly decorated accommodation.

The owners have reconfigured the design of the mid-terrace property and turned a first-floor bedroom into an open-plan living area. John Hornibrook of Colbert Estates says the modern 2006-built house has been decorated with flair and has recently been fitted with new kitchen units and new bathroom fittings.

Offering 1,130 sq ft of living space, it now has two bedrooms instead of three but Mr Hornibrook says new owners could, if they wish, turn the first-floor living room back into a bedroom. The ground floor is open plan with a stylish grey-green colour scheme – the kitchen area at the front has high gloss green units and modern appliances while the kitchen/dining space at the rear has grey walls, a fireplace filled with logs, purely for effect, and patio doors to the garden.

The stairway in the hall leads up to an open-plan living area with two front-facing windows and space for a corner sofa. Also at this level, there is a bedroom with a grey-green colour scheme and a modern en suite with grey patterned tiles. The second floor has a second bedroom, a bathroom, and a walk-in wardrobe. The property has a garden with a patio. “Castlelake is a popular development located within walking distance from Carrigtwohill and close to all local amenities,” Mr Hornibrook says, pointing out that the property is within a 20-minute walk from the train station.

VERDICT: The price may be relatively low but the standard of the décor seems quite high.

Friars Walk, Cork €230,000

The three-bed terraced house has been used as rental property The affordable €230,000 guide price and the central location, within a 15-minute walk from the city centre, is attracting investor interest in No 25 Friar’s Walk in Cork city.

Kevin O’Sullivan of Barry Auctioneers says he already has a bid of €222,500 on the three-bed terraced house which includes a one-bed annex at the rear and has been used as a rental property. Dating from the 1850s, the house has gas heating and double glazing.

VERDICT: Central location and affordable price.