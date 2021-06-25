Thoroughbred home for €950k at Cork's   Paddocks

WITH house prices back on the rise for the last few months – however temporarily as Covid-19 continues its curious bounce – there’s been lots of talk about prices approaching their 2007 peak, especially in Dublin.

But, there’s a bit to go yet, thankfully (unless you bought back then and want to sell now) before those frothy prices which were either achieved or optimistically sought, get reattached to Irish homes.

Deep eaves a feature at The Paddocks homes

Indicative of the remaining gulf, and just how high hopes had gone, is the arrival of 15 The Paddocks on Cork’s residential market.

It’s priced at €950,000, and is one of a good number of listings either right now available, or due to market in coming week, in the rarefied €950,0000- €1m+ price bracket, with perhaps a half a dozen listings likely in this sort of league in June alone.

But, our records show No 15 the Paddocks was on the market back in 2007, when it had a €1.5 million price tag, before being taken off the market unsold by its family owners who’d built even bigger and better elsewhere in the Douglas/Maryborough catchment in the early 2000s.

Updated kitchen, but the Aga has been kept

It remained in their hands since, likely to have been rented and now it has been prepped for sale once more, with a newly-fitted and updated kitchen/utility, and decorative tidying up, with wood floors gleaming and fresh looking.

It’s listed with agent Mark Gosling of Behan Irwin Gosling, who also has a Lindville listing on the city’s Blackrock Road by Ballintemple fresh to market also this week. It’s likely even though the locations are a few miles apart, in different southside suburbs, that he’ll have pretty much the same caliber of viewers booking appointments to view (ie affluent and possibly aspirational, as well as relocators back to Cork from overseas).

Room on top; the attic level at 15 The Paddocks is enormous

Weighing in at 3,400 sq ft thanks to a rear sun-room and an enormous top floor attic rooms No 15 The Paddocks is one of the largest detacheds in the c 30-year old development The Paddocks, built to a design by Roderick Hogan Architects for the Horgan family who’d built the development near the foot of Maryborough Hill in the ground of their former home, Douglas House, and which is still just over the boundary tree line from The Paddocks.

Angled/corner site is now very mature

It’s in excellent condition, and the tiered gardens are even more mature and private now than back when last on the market in ’07, while the new kitchen has kept the green Aga range which is featured years ago, surrounded now by dark units, slender white marble tops and a new array of integrated appliances.

The kitchen/diner stretches the full width of the rear of this home, up a few steps from the hall and front section, of about 34’ or 10 metres across, and then the dining end tee-s into the sunroom, which has four Velux windows set into its pitched ceilings, with a tiled roof above.

There’s a central hall, painted now in pale greys with a white dado rail still in situ, and there are reception rooms left and right of the hall, the larger one on the right with ornate fireplace and a bay window, while the smaller family room across the way also has a bay window.

The next level above has five bedrooms, most with built-ins and the largest, main one’s en suite with a bay window also.

A second flight of stairs leads to the 10m/ 34’ by 22’ attic level, all one open space, with gable windows plus Veluxes to the rear, easily capable of being sub-divided, or just used as a cavernous games/recreation room.

The BER’s a solid C3, and external maintenance levels will remain low, thanks to things like the brick and dash finishes, brick-paved drive, and sandstone patio, with an array of feature trees on the higher reaches of the split level/tiered grounds.

VERDICT: The Paddocks homes continue to hold a thoroughbred status in Cork, and while Maryborough Hill has continued to see very high-end homes built up along it over the past three decades, it holds a special position as it’s at the foot of the hill. The Price Registers shows four or five Paddocks resales in the past decade around the €750k mark, while the top-notch No 17 shows on the Register in 2012 at €1.6 million, but may have been an asset transfer, rather than a third party sale transaction..