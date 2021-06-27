Super-size garden at ship-shape Ballincollig family home

NEVER happier than when in, over, or under water, blessed with sea legs and swimmers’ lungs, a Ballincollig-based family has decided to sling their hook, take the plunge, and head for the coast.

In doing so, they leave behind a very fine detached four-bed home with a garden and driveway generous enough to accommodate not just multiple cars, but a boat (Yes, they parked a boat up at the side of the house when they weren't let loose on the water).

Front garden

“The beauty about 66 Fernwalk is it has possibly the largest garden in the development,” says Norma Healy, who is handling the sale of the 193 sq m property, which she is guiding at €780,000.

Those buying into the development back in the early 2000s were given a novel choice: either buy a serviced site and build their own home, or buy a completed home from the developers, O’Flynn Construction. This family chose the latter and their home is towards the rear of the development, Ms Healy says, in a cul de sac, with no through traffic.

It’s an ideal spot for a young family, she adds, given the super-size garden, where a trampoline and swing and slide set would barely make a dent.

The large garden is ideal for a young family.

In fact, if new owners sought to extend No 66 even further — although there is no obvious reason to, as it’s already extended upwards via an attic conversion — it wouldn’t impinge much either on that expertly planted garden. There’s complete privacy thanks to the long drive from the road outside and terrific screening provided by a fine selection of trees, now nicely matured.

Out back, walls and hedging ensure outdoor entertaining can take place without fear of being overlooked and if the weather is good, you won’t find a sunnier spot to kick back than on the deck that juts out well into the lawn in front of the sunroom, or, as the sun moves, so can you, onto a paved patio area running down the side of the sunroom.

Patio doors connect sunroom and deck and another set connects a formal dining room with the paved patio area.

Family is where it’s at too in terms of the internal living space, with an open run between kitchen, sunroom and dining room, and from there, through double doors to the living room which overlooks the front drive.

Sunroom and kitchen

The living room overlooks the front drive.

On top of all of that, there’s a playroom, a utility, and a guest WC at ground level.

Four bedrooms, (all doubles, one ensuite) and the main bathroom take up the first floor and from there a stairs from the landing leads to the converted attic where there’s already a WC and which Ms Healy says could make “the perfect home office”.

It's a tough call for the current incumbents to leave their home behind, but as avid boating people and with daughters engaged in competitive sailing, living closer to the coast makes more sense.

Whoever buys their home will acquire a walk-in job, immaculate inside and out. Ms Healy says it's guaranteed to appeal to home-hunters at the upper end of the market.

Recent sales in the area have been strong. Last December, Ms Healy sold No 46 Fernwalk, which featured in these pages, for €865,000, from a starting price of €775,000. A larger house than No 66, it also had the benefit of a Dermot Bannon-style makeover. In nearby Woodberry, another estate of large, detached homes, O'Mahony Walsh sold a slightly smaller property, with a detached garage, for €755,000.

No 66 is in a development of substantial, detached-only homes in Greenfields, on the western side of Ballincollig, with the Ballincollig bypass road network literally on your doorstep.

Ballincollig itself has everything to meet your retail needs and the regional park is ideal for outdoor family recreation.

VERDICT: A ship-shape home ideally organised for family.