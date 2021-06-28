Sunsets on the red lake are a Lough Derg treat  - at €750,000, going Dutch

A buyer in search of a high-end holiday home with Lough Derg views would find it extremely difficult to find something as spacious, scenic or distinctive as this Dutchman’s castle.

Turreted at both ends, Dun Aine at Derrycastle was built in 1980 by a Dutchman who fell in love with both Lough Derg and Bunratty Castle and designed his dream home to reflect this.

He added turrets because of Bunratty Castle and a high number of windows so he could see the lake almost everywhere, reveals the current lady of the castle who bought the property in 1989.

“An economist who spent six months of the year in Ireland, he found the site with the views first and then went to find farmer who owned it.’’

When it was built Dun Aine was a sizable property with two huge reception rooms facing on to the lake but just one bedroom. To accommodate guests, the Dutchman built a detached one-bed traditional-style cottage nearby.

On the outside of the house, the Bunratty Castle influence can be seen in the turrets and the grid windows - on the inside, it can be seen in the timber ceiling beams and the traditional style décor.

“When we bought the house, the dining room was described as a banqueting hall and had a very long dining table,” says the owner who kept the ceiling beams and the black and white flagstone floor but put in a round table.

Overlooking the lake at the front, the property has a large oak floored living room with a small circular turreted area and an unusually large fireplace made by a local craftsman for the Dutchman. “He used antique tiles from Holland and mahogany pillars which came from a bank,” reveals the owner.

The other large room which looks on to the lake is a traditional style kitchen – which has been modernized a little by current owners with white units and a centre island. The circular turreted area has four windows with lake views and makes a perfect space for everyday dining.

The original bedroom at the rear has a Dutch tiled fireplace and an en suite which, for a little added grandeur, has a sunken bath.

Main bedroom

Since buying the property the current owners added on a utility room and en suite bedroom with a curved corner window at the side. “We angled the wall in the bedroom so that we can see the lake from the bed,’’ explains the owner.

Lough Derg views

It was the lake views which captivated the owners when they first saw the house in 1989. It was a rainy day in January when we fell in love with it even though we hadn’t intended moving here.’’ She says the views never disappoint – even in the rain: “Lough Derg means red lake in Irish and the sunsets here are fabulous.’’

The owners did have planning permission to convert the attic of the single-story property but decided the almost 2,400 sq ft of space they already had was sufficient and allowed it to lapse.

The guest cottage has 470 sq ft of additional space including a bathroom, a bedroom and a high ceilinged kitchen living room.

Lofty living even in the cottage

Set on an elevated two-acre site, Dun Aine has a long entrance road and a small wooded area at the rear. To the side it has a landscaped area with a patio and a rockery and at the front, an expanse of gently sloping lawn and a scenic lake vista.

Located At Derrycastle on the Tipperary side of Lough Derg, Dun Aine is 5 km from Ballina Killaloe and 29 km from Limerick city.

Guiding the property at €750,000, Cianan Duff of Savills says that because of its Ballina Killaloe location and its stunning lake views, the property is set to attract holiday home buyers from both London and Dublin.

VERDICT: A one-off opportunity to buy a Dutchman’s castle with Lough Derg views.