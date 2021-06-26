Seaswimming? Kayaking? It's all going on in Sandycove

JUST west of Kinsale town, snuggled into the shoreline, is the small tidal inlet of Sandycove, beloved of kayakers and sea swimmers, and anyone out in a boat looking for a good safe spot to drop anchor and take stock.

Although just a five-minute drive from Kinsale, in some respects, it’s a world apart, a tiny tranquil hamlet free from the affectations of its larger neighbour.

The cove itself has a half-sand, half-shingle beach and is sheltered from rough waters by its namesake island - hence its attractiveness to sea-kayakers and sea swimmers alike.

Sandycove Island

There’s a long tradition of sea swimming here, promoted by the Sandycove Island Swim Club, which counts among its members a score of English Channel solo swimmers, and which hosts a popular and well-subscribed annual open-water swimming race, where everyone swims out around that island, and back to shore, a distance of approximately one mile.

For those with a yen for sea-based adventures, Sandycove has a lot to offer. If you have kids who like dinghies and all other manner of water-related activities, better still. Of if you prefer to remain on terra firma, there's a gorgeous coastal walk for those in the know, from Sandycove Bay to Courtaparteen, with stunning views over the Atlantic Ocean.

For land-lubbers who prefer culinary adventures to cliff walks or life on the ocean waves, Kinsale’s status as the gourmet capital of Ireland offers excellent alternatives. And now, with hospitality opening up again, food lovers can look forward to returning to the many, well-known eateries in this exceptionally picturesque town, including Michelin star Bastion, which returns to indoor dining on July 7.

Bastion, Kinsale

In short, there’s a fairly well-rounded lifestyle on offer in this southwest corner of the country on the Wild Atlantic Way, and one which can be enjoyed by whoever buys Ard na Mara, a detached five-bed in Sandycove, with one hell of a view of Sandycove Island, and out beyond Kinsale Harbour, towards the Atlantic.

Carrying an AMV of €765,000, it’s not what most of us would consider an affordable holiday home purchase, but there’s a micro-market in operation in Kinsale and its environs, with a reputation for attracting wealthy buyers, often from overseas. As reported in these pages recently, there were three €1m-plus sales in Kinsale last year, despite the lockdown restrictions of a global pandemic.

Currently, Michael O’Donovan of Savills, who is handling the sale of 2,650 sq ft Ard na Mara, is fielding enquiries from both within the Cork market and from overseas, from the UK and France.

“The overseas enquiries are all ex-pats with some connection to Cork and they are looking to return full time with their families,” Mr O’Donovan says.

For sure Ard na Mara, built about 20 years ago, is well set up for family life, and well-designed to take advantage of its views from the elevated 0.6-acre site that it sits on. There’s a large patio, perfect for entertaining and BBQs, as well as level lawn space, before the land - agricultural - takes a downward tumble towards the sea.

As Mr O’Donovan points out, both patio and lawn are prime spots for enjoying those captivating views. A huge picture window in the open plan kitchen/dining/lounge area ensures similar enjoyment from within - with a link to the outdoors via double doors to the patio area.

A separate pantry off the kitchen provides excellent additional storage.

At the opposite side of the hallway, there’s another big, bright room, a triple aspect lounge, also with double doors to the patio and with a solid fuel stove.

It’s a five-bedroom home, with a downstairs bedroom currently operating as a home office. If more than one office is needed, the four large double bedrooms on the first floor have plenty of, as has the landing - or, for that matter, the attic - which is fully floored and suitable for conversion subject to planning permission. For even greater ease of homeworking, there’s satellite broadband.

The main bedroom has a number of extras, such as double doors leading to a balcony with an excellent view of Kinsale Harbour. Mr O’Donovan says it’s one of the best views in the house. The main bedroom also comes with a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite.

The main bathroom is also on the first floor, and there’s a guest WC on the ground floor.

Mr O’Donovan describes Ard na Mara as “a deceptively spacious family home, in a wonderful location”.

That location has seen considerable money change hands for the three most recent sales in Sandycove in the past year. The Property Price Register shows Cois an Uisce, which featured in these pages, selling for close to €1.2m in June 2020, while Rockfield sold for €660,000 last December and Ardeevin sold for €600,000.

Sandycove Beach is a five-minute stroll from the property, and Kinsale town is 10 minutes by car. Cork Airport is half an hour drive away.

VERDICT: Gorgeous family home guaranteed to make summer living easy.