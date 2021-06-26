An oasis close to the city for €990,000: This harbour home could be right up your lane

|
Monkstown Demesne
|
€990,000
|
Size
|
TBC
|
Bedrooms
|
6
|
Bathrooms
|
6
|
BER
|
TBC
CARRYING the same name as one of the most exclusive resorts in the Caribbean - the Sandy Lane resort in Barbados beloved by billionaires and co-owned by some of Ireland’s wealthiest men, including Dermot Desmond, JP McManus and John Magnier - is this c 20-year-old detached home, set in woodland, with water views, a golf course almost on its doorstep – and a price tag pitched close to millionaire buyer levels, or at least at those with home budgets close to the ‘Big Note.’
The Price Register shows at least 20 sales in or above the €1m sum in Cork city and county since June of 2020, and that’s excluding bulk sales of development and clusters and apartments, and there are a few more yet to come, wending their way through the last stages of legals and conveyancing.
Now, it’s market testing time for this Sandy Lane, a c 3,000 s ft five-bed home, on private grounds of 0.4 of an acre in the Demesne setting in the Cork harbour community of Monkstown, where a few dozen one-off homes have been built since the 1980s, pretty much all on large sites, in an old woodland estate surrounding Monkstown Castle (the castle itself is for sale as a part-renovated/completion project, with an €800,000 price tag via agents REA O’Donoghue Clarke).
There are water views, or glimpses at least, to be had from Sandy Lane, which is down at the lower, village-end portion of the Demesne’s sites best noticed perhaps from the two first floor bedroom balconies, or even from the several Veluxes up on the next, second floor above, set into the steeply-pitched slate roof.
It’s a good-sized home, with good reception rooms, and six bedrooms, three per each of the two uppermost levels. Then, there’s a first-floor office-gym off a landing with a glass wall and this level features a glass balustrade gallery/opening dropping light to the hall below, with access to a big balcony from the studio/office/gym.