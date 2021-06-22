Property Focus: Buyers rushing to Youghal to escape the cities

It has taken two extensions to transform a once tiny semi-detached cottage at Knockmonlea East into a very sizable country farmhouse style property.
Now offering over 3,000sq ft of living space, it’s a split-level home with four bedrooms, three bathroom,s and two family rooms. It’s decorated in traditional style with features that include timber ceiling beams, redbrick fireplaces and antique radiators. Located within a five-minute drive from Youghal beach, the property is on the market with Sherry FitzGerald O’Donovan who are guiding it at €390,000.
Auctioneer Clare Fox said they are receiving interest from the UK, Dublin, and Cork City.
: Country living with oodles of space, a polytunnel and a chicken coop.
A buyer in search of a property that’s old world, charming and affordable might travel beyond Youghal to Ardmore in West Waterford to take a look at this cute thatched cottage at Laois An Uisce.
Located in Grange 11km from Youghal, it dates from the 1850s and has a guide of €185,000. Describing it as “picture-perfect”, auctioneer Brian Gleeson says the two-bed, 807 sq ft property has been sympathetically restored and well cared for by its owners.
Accommodation includes a living room with an inglenook fire, a kitchen with traditional style units, a bathroom and two bedrooms including one en suite.
On a site of 1.4 acres, the cottage has a well, a septic tank and outbuildings.
: Very cute.
At the affordable end of the Youghal property market, No 310 Pier Head is a two-bed apartment with a guide of €150,000.
Situated on the third floor of the 2007-built eight-floor apartment block on Store Street in the centre of town, it overlooks the River Blackwater from double doors in the living room.
Pádraig Hyde of Hyde Properties said the apartments are popular with both holiday home buyers and owner-occupiers. We recently went sale agreed on No 206 which has a guide of €145,000 and is being bought by an owner-occupier.” Accommodation includes a kitchen/living room with a Juliet balcony as well as a bathroom and two bedrooms one en suite.
: Central and affordable.
No 29 Copperalley Close in Youghal is a high priced high, spec house has been generating good interest.
“It’s been on the market just two weeks and we already have a bid of €535,000,” says auctioneer Brian Gleeson, selling agent for the 2003 built almost 3,000sq ft house.
Although it looks like a two-storey house from the front it has three floors of living space including a basement level with a spacious gym and a garage.
“Its features include underfloor heating, solar panels, security cameras, monitored alarm system and electric entrance gates.” Located in a cul de sac of individually built houses in Greencloyne it’s within a short drive from the town centre.
: Spacious, modern and energy-efficient.