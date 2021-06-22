Property Focus: Buyers rushing to Youghal to escape the cities

Over the centuries the seaside town of Youghal hasn’t lacked for new residents — some welcome and some unwelcome — including Vikings, medieval monks, plantation landlords such as Sir Walter Raleigh and Victorians who built elegant holiday homes by the strand.

Local auctioneers say that in pandemic times the town has — like many coastal areas — been attracting new residents who have spent lockdown in cities and now want to live and go for walks by the sea. “Youghal’s long sandy beach and its new boardwalk, going all the way to Redbarn, are a huge draw,” observes Fiona Hennessy of Sherry FitzGerald Hennessy.

But like elsewhere in the country, the town is experiencing a supply shortage and the few properties which are coming on the market are being bought up quickly. Many of the 32 Youghal properties advertised on the internet are no longer available and three-bed semis seem to be particularly scarce.

“We recently listed a thee-bed semi in Meenougher with a guide of €220,000 and it was gone within a week — for above its guide,” Ms Hennessy said. Seeing an increase in Cork city buyers coming to Youghal to buy affordable homes by the sea, Ms Hennessy expects the development of a greenway on the old railway line, set to open in 2024, to attract even more new residents in the future.

The eco-boardwalk at Claycastle beach near Youghal, Co. Cork. Picture Denis Minihane.

Auctioneer Brian Gleeson says he has seen a surge in demand for both permanent residences as well as weekend homes and that all properties on his books in Youghal and West Waterford are now under offer.

“In recent weeks we have had over 20 viewings for a two-bed, semi-detached property 10 Kilcoran Place in Youghal with a guide price of €190,000 — bidding has now gone up to €275,000.”

The highest-priced property on the market in Youghal – Montmorenci House, a restored 13th Century residence with a guide of €695,000, has according to Mr Gleeson seen an increased level of interest in recent times.

House sales above €500,000 are rare in Youghal but last year Mr Gleeson sold a five-bed modern detached house at Kellyville, Bawnmore for €700,000 which seems to be the most expensive residential property sale in the area in several years.

Although some social housing has been built in Youghal in recent years, there has been little private development. However, Redbarn Construction is planning to start construction this week on a 15-house development at Lis an Oir on the Raheen Road. Expected to go to market in October it will consist of three-bed semis which will be priced in the region of €240,000.

Redbarn Construction also has ongoing plans for the old Loreto Convent and school building and its four-acre site, which is being developed as Ashton Court and will have 44 apartments and townhouses when complete Redbarn Construction director David O’Rourke says that phase one, consisting of 23 high-end apartments, is expected to be released on the market in 2022.

A further development is also being planned by Redbarn Construction at the old Seafield Textiles factory site. “We are currently working on a master plan for the five-acre site and are looking at building 80 units — which will include three-bed semis as well as two-bed bungalows suitable for senior citizens and some commercial development,” reveals Mr O’Rourke.

Knockmonlea East, Youghal €390,000

It has taken two extensions to transform a once tiny semi-detached cottage at Knockmonlea East into a very sizable country farmhouse style property.

Now offering over 3,000sq ft of living space, it’s a split-level home with four bedrooms, three bathroom,s and two family rooms. It’s decorated in traditional style with features that include timber ceiling beams, redbrick fireplaces and antique radiators. Located within a five-minute drive from Youghal beach, the property is on the market with Sherry FitzGerald O’Donovan who are guiding it at €390,000.

Auctioneer Clare Fox said they are receiving interest from the UK, Dublin, and Cork City.

VERDICT: Country living with oodles of space, a polytunnel and a chicken coop.

Ardmore, Co Waterford €185,000

A buyer in search of a property that’s old world, charming and affordable might travel beyond Youghal to Ardmore in West Waterford to take a look at this cute thatched cottage at Laois An Uisce.

Located in Grange 11km from Youghal, it dates from the 1850s and has a guide of €185,000. Describing it as “picture-perfect”, auctioneer Brian Gleeson says the two-bed, 807 sq ft property has been sympathetically restored and well cared for by its owners.

Accommodation includes a living room with an inglenook fire, a kitchen with traditional style units, a bathroom and two bedrooms including one en suite.

On a site of 1.4 acres, the cottage has a well, a septic tank and outbuildings.

VERDICT: Very cute.

Pier Head, Store Street €150,000

At the affordable end of the Youghal property market, No 310 Pier Head is a two-bed apartment with a guide of €150,000.

Situated on the third floor of the 2007-built eight-floor apartment block on Store Street in the centre of town, it overlooks the River Blackwater from double doors in the living room.

Pádraig Hyde of Hyde Properties said the apartments are popular with both holiday home buyers and owner-occupiers. We recently went sale agreed on No 206 which has a guide of €145,000 and is being bought by an owner-occupier.” Accommodation includes a kitchen/living room with a Juliet balcony as well as a bathroom and two bedrooms one en suite.

VERDICT: Central and affordable.

Greencloyne €560,000

No 29 Copperalley Close in Youghal is a high priced high, spec house has been generating good interest.

“It’s been on the market just two weeks and we already have a bid of €535,000,” says auctioneer Brian Gleeson, selling agent for the 2003 built almost 3,000sq ft house.

Although it looks like a two-storey house from the front it has three floors of living space including a basement level with a spacious gym and a garage.

“Its features include underfloor heating, solar panels, security cameras, monitored alarm system and electric entrance gates.” Located in a cul de sac of individually built houses in Greencloyne it’s within a short drive from the town centre.

VERDICT: Spacious, modern and energy-efficient.