Cork city centre's Altus apartment development has attitude

AN apartment in one of the best-designed developments in Cork City has come back for sale, said to be one of the largest in the Altus development of just 30 units in all, with a €420,000 asking price, and is being sold fully furnished, ready to unpack a suitcase in.

No 29 Altus is entered on its upper level, with bedrooms below looking out on the trunks of these eucalyptus trees

No 29 Altus is an unusual, upside-down two-storey and two-bedroomed unit which is entered at its upper level, on one of the several decks/terraces in the visually striking, tiered scheme near the foot of Wyse's Hill, between Sundays Well, and the North Mall, and has 1,195 sq ft in all, plus a reserved car parking.

Given it’s just a few minutes’ walk to the city centre along a leafy section of the River Lee on the genteel North Mall, or up to UCC and the Mardyke along an ever leafier pedestrian stretch, it’s an ideal city landing pad for a buyer, be they looking to trade down, trade-in, relocate or just have a well-cosseted foot in an urban niche.

Having been built to a very high standard in the 2000s by developers Cumnor Construction, to a design by Brazilian architect Haroldo Oliveira of Jack Coughlan Associates in the mid to late 2000s as the market plummeted, many were rented for a number of years, with eight finally being offered for sale in 2019.

Bright interiors: note the clerestory windows on left. No 29 is being sold fully furnished.

Now the Price Register shows eight Altus sales to date, including No 29 from €325,000 upwards and with four of them for over €400,000 while the highest was for No 23, which made a reported €514,999, with the niche end of Cork’s apartment market also recently joined by sales of units at the equally upmarket Opera Lane development right in the city centre.

Sherry FitzGerald agents Gillian McDonnell and Ann O’Mahony say apartments such as this Altus example “are a rare find and don’t come to the market very often.”

Slick kitchen

They add that there’s been immediate interest in No 29 since they listed it this past week, and say the owner has it fitted and furnished to a very high standard, with Neff appliances etc.

Within a few minutes are the Mercy Hospital, and the Tyndall Institute by the city end of the Mardyke, with UCC plans for a major new Tyndall extension across the River Lee's north channel, on lands it acquired at the Distillery Fields, linked by a proposed bridge.

Night-time view from Altus

(That plan, which controversially includes demolition of a 1960s industrial building considered a modern icon for Cork, is due a planning ruling very shortly by Cork City Council.)

Meanwhile, No 29 Altus is within a gated development with expansive views to the south over Cork city, with lower level parking: No 29’s upper/entry level is home to a kitchen/living/dining area combined, with guest WC, while the lower level has two bedrooms one with en suite with power shower, plus main bathroom with shower over a bath.

Courtyard views at Altus

This level gets light down from above via an open lightwell which has several eucalyptus trees planted in it, an unusual feature in a well landscaped development where apartment generally have good outdoor areas and/or generous balconies.

No 29’s upper level is very bright, with white gloss units, and it has access to a screened sit-out section.

The B2-rated apartment/duplex has mains services, gas heating, an alarm and intercom access.

VERDICT: Altus has raised the bar for Cork city apartments.