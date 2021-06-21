Views of a wildflower meadow in Cork city can be yours for €295,000

Western Road, Cork €295,000

If you were buying a run-down Victorian terraced house in Cork city to renovate, you would probably want it to end up looking like 2 Homeville Place on Western Road.

If you were looking to buy an already renovated period property located close to UCC and the city centre, you might want to go and view this four-bed house which is guiding at €295,000.

Cearbhall Behan of Behan, Irwin & Gosling says the three-storey 1890s built property has been lovingly restored over the last five years.

“It’s charming centrally located house which has over 1,000 sq ft of living space as well a south-facing patio garden which overlooks the UCC Wildflower Meadow Park.’’ Renovation works included putting in PVC double glazing, gas heating and new kitchen units as well as timber shutters.

At ground level, the house has a tiled, wainscoted hallway in addition to a long kitchen living room with plantation shutters at one end and blue kitchen units at the other. To the rear, there’s a utility room, a guest WC and a door to a large paved garden space.

The first floor has two bedrooms including a prettily decorated one with timber shutters. The top floor has a bathroom and two bedrooms with a sloped ceiling. Although the property has been upgraded, it still has an F BER rating, something a new owner might want to address.

VERDICT: Prettily decorated and very close to UCC, it’s attractive to both young buyers and investors.

Model Farm Road, Cork €295,000

There's a lot to like about 14 The Orchards on Inchigaggin Lane including its sought after Model Farm Road address, its well-kept appearance and its location in a small gated development.

Part of an attractive 1990s built Victorian-style development of 14 red brick dormer windowed houses, the three-bed semi is new to the market with a guide of €295,000.

Shane Finn of DNG Creedon says it’s a tastefully decorated family home with 1,100sq ft of living space as well as a particularly nice patio garden at the side.

“This is divided into three sections and has a sandstone patio with a raised bed, a gravelled area with a shed and a sheltered decked space in the corner next to brick and limestone walls which were part of an old estate.” Accommodation includes a spacious kitchen diner with an insert stove and an arch leading to a kitchen with fitted units and granite worktops.

Off the hallway, there’s a guest WC and upstairs there’s a bathroom and three bedrooms. The largest bedroom has an en suite bathroom and the smallest has been turned into a nursery.

Mr Finn believes that both the house and the gated development with its well-kept green area will appeal to young buyers with families. “It could also be bought by a downsizer or an emigrant looking for a bolthole in Ireland,” he adds.

He also says the location is a big attraction.

“It’s within easy reach of CIT, CUH, schools and multinationals companies such as Microtrend, Boston Scientific and Stryker.”

VERDICT: As one of only a small number of three-bed semis in The Orchards, it’s expected to sell well.

Classes Lake, Ovens €299,000

A well kept modern three-bed property with an attic conversion, No 28 the Elms, Classes Lake in Ovens is likely to attract a buyer from Ballincollig.

So says Olivia Roycroft of O’Mahony Walsh auctioneers who points out that its €299,000 guide price makes it more affordable than similar properties in Ballincollig. A 2002-built end of terrace house, it has 1,200sq ft of space.

”It’s bright spacious and very well maintained and has an attractive modern kitchen,’’ says Ms Roycroft, adding that it also has a south-facing paved garden.

VERDICT: Has good space and an attic room that looks perfect for a home office

Ballinlough, Cork €275,000

Walking to work in the city centre would be an option for the purchaser of this three-bed end of terrace house at 22 Wallace’s Avenue in Ballinlough.

“It’s about a 20-minute walk to town,” says Michael Downey of ERA Downey McCarthy quoting a guide of €275,000 for the 1920s built house. It has a few original features including a fireplace but is likely to require updating and modernisation.

VERDICT: Adding a third storey, as the next-door neighbours have done, could be another option.