History and heritage at €485k handsome Freshford home

APART from its obvious charm, there is a 160-year local history span with picturesque Clashacrow Cottage - a period home that's far larger than its 'cottage' title might suggest.

Character abounds

Dating to 1860, the L-shaped Co Kilkenny home was built by a local philanthropist and benefactor, a Miss Emma Browne-Clayton as her own home: she also built homes for locals, for public or so-called jubilee nurses, and she also funded what's now Freshford's community hall on the village green for educational and employment purposes.

Shapely Clashacrow Cottage is one km from Freshford village

After her time, this home was owned by a member of the local clergy, and then by a local GP, and came into its present owner's hands in the early 1990s when substantial renovations commenced.

Now as the vendor prepares to downsize, Clashacrow's a fine home of immense character and period detailing, full of robust timbers, and fine detailing, with feature latticed and projecting windows, with five bedrooms in the main 4,800 sq ft two-storey residence which combines old-world atmosphere with contemporary living touches and comforts.

Old world charm and landscaped grounds at Clashacrow Cottage

In addition, there's a 700 sq ft self-contained cottage, plus a garage with large overhead space, all on one acre of wonderful professionally landscaped gardens with glasshouse, pond, pergola, outdoor fire/cooking space, and more, all combining for a fine country lifestyle package: it's set just a kilometer from Freshford village, and 13 kms from Kilkenny city.

Impressed agent Ella Dunphy of DNG Dunphy guides at €495,000, and bills it as a property of rare distinction.

VERDICT: A superb rural lifestyle property.