Good as gold at East Cork's €550k Lisgoold family home

There's good viewing interest in this home on a landscape village acre, while  the house next door made €580k last year
Acre of ground at €550k No 5 Church Hill,  Lisgoold, with agents McCarthy & McGrath

Sun, 20 Jun, 2021 - 18:00
Tommy Barker reports

Lisgoold, East Cork

€550,000

Size

205 sq m (2,190 sq ft)

Bedrooms

4

Bathrooms

4

BER

B3

THERE’S a lot you can do with an acre of ground, as the owners of 5, Church Hill in East Cork’s Lisgoold can happily testify to.

Their detached, c 2,200 sq ft dormer home was built here in a cluster of just seven one-off houses, in 2004, near the church in the pleasant village of Lisgoold six miles from Midleton, and they've  all matured very well and settled into their generous sites.

Landscaped grounds at 5 Church Hill
Landscaped grounds at 5 Church Hill

No 4 sold last year with a very individual interior, featuring here in these property pages and in the Irish Examiner’s glossy Home magazine too: No 4  fetched a very decent €580,000 in 2020, according to the Price Register, while No 3 sold back in 2016 for a recorded €402,000.

Now, it’s No 5's  spin out, and it’s price guided at €520,000 by estate agent Miah McGrath of Midleton-based McCarthy & McGrath, who understandably reports active inquiries on it, given its attractions.

It's possible too that some under-bidders from No 4’s time on the market might come back for a look-see at this Church Hill Lisgoold location.

Stove for creature comforts
Stove for creature comforts

No 5 is behind electric gates, on a private acre site with a detached lofted garage, and gardens in a mix of lawns, beds, extensively paved patio entertaining area with pergola, water feature plus woodland and there’s even a hideaway vegetable plot with a glasshouse.

Study/home office,  music room or optional bedroom No 5
Study/home office,  music room or optional bedroom No 5

Internally at ground floor level No 5 has a maple floored sitting room with solid fuel Stanley stove and French doors to the rear, a study/home office, or music/playroom or optional bedroom five, bedroom, bathroom with shower, utility plus kitchen/diner/living room, with windows seats and a second Stanley stove.

Good kitchen/diner
Good kitchen/diner

Overhead are three further bedrooms, with the main one having a double aspect with dormer windows and an suite.

The BER is a very good B3, there’s a new oil boiler, and overall condition of this modern dormer is excellent, with especial attention having been paid to the gardens and landscaping. For those with even more space needs, there’s lots of scope to extend, while the detached 22’ by 18’ lofted garage has a WC, and first floor Veluxes is set up for games.

VERDICT: A country home, but within a short walk of the village and a ten minute drive to Midleton.

