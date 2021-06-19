Verandah to die for at €1m Ballincollig home with presidential ties

FAITH, farming, and politics, the bread and butter of Irish life, are all part of the narrative of Coolroe House, built by a clergyman for a nephew who deigned not to live there.

On the western side of Ballincollig, it was empty at the time of the 1901 Census, having being built by a Bishop O’Connor in 1865.

Ten years later, the 1911 Census records it as home to a Thomas Tanner and son Joseph, whose move from their homestead in Gaggan, near Bandon, may have been prompted by the bi-section of their lands by the Cork, Bandon and South Coast Railway. A journal of the Muskerry Local History Society says Coolroe House and adjoining lands were bought in 1904 by Thomas Tanner, who in turn transferred them to his son Joseph in 1914.

In 1941, Joseph passed the house and lands onto his newly-wed son, Thomas Noel, known as Noel, a colourful character with a passion for horses (and hounds), who lived in Coolroe House for about 25 years, before building a bungalow near Classes Lake and renting out the house. (In 1991 he donated lands to Ballincollig rugby club, now known as Tanner Park.) The current owner says Coolroe House was rented out for “a good number of years, about 10 or 12” to Robert Alden "Bobby" Childers, son of author Robert Erskin Childers, who wrote the successful spy novel “The Riddle of the Sands”, and brother of the fourth president of Ireland, Erskine Hamilton Childers (1905-74).

The current owner believes it was also at one stage bought by AIB to house a regional manager.

As well as the diverse range of personalities to have passed through its doors, Coolroe House had a name change. It started out as Millview House when it was built circa 1865, while an earlier house nearby was called Coolroe. The Muskerry journal says however that the old house was converted to farm building use and the name Coolroe transferred to Millview.

Coolroe House as we now know it was bought by the current owners in 1989 and they moved in on January 11, 1990.

“We’ve been very happy here,” the owner says, but they are downsizing now, nearby, having reared a family.

They did little to interfere with the Victorian architecture of the 3,000 sq ft house, making sure that any adjustments/restorations/renovations were sensitively done. Period features such as ornate fireplaces, cornicing and ceiling roses remain in place and rooms have the benefit of 10ft high ceilings on the ground floor and 9ft high on the first floor.

A new kitchen was fitted a year or two after they moved in but it benefitted from a more contemporary makeover in recent years. What you have now is a fine, bright, modern kitchen with an excellent amount of glazing on the garden side, ensuring breakfast can be enjoyed while overlooking expert planting and landscaping, including a lily pond and gazebo and matching benches, made by a friend of the family.

Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Picture: Eddie O'Hare

A particularly lovely feature of Coolroe House is a verandah, added about 20 years ago.

Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Overhung with Virigina Creeper, it’s ideal for sultry summer afternoons or starry midsummer evenings. With a southwest orientation, it’s just about the perfect place to hunker down for conversation and a cocktail after a tough day at the office - and the office, these days, is a lot closer to home. In the case of Coolroe, the office/study, with panelled walls of solid pine, is just off a large reception room.

At the other side of the hallway is another reception room, elegant and graceful, with dual aspect views, oak timber flooring and a decorative arch into a formal dining room, from where French doors lead to the verandah.

Above the verandah is a first floor balcony, accessed via a door at mezzanine level. With secure railing and outside lighting, it’s a gorgeous outdoor entertainment spot in the evenings. There's also lots of opportune seating spots to the front and side of the house.

At stepped entry from the mezzanine is a fine sized main bathroom. The master suite on the first floor has steps to a dressing room and an ensuite. There are three additional bedrooms at this level; a laundry room near the main bathroom and a guest WC downstairs.

Frank Walsh of O’Mahony Walsh Auctioneers is handling the sale of Coolroe and he is seeking offers in excess of €1m. Sitting on 0.9 of an acre, he describes it as “a classic and quintessential country house” which “displays the best of Victorian architecture”. Architectural heritage website Buildings of Ireland, describes it as representing “an integral component of the mid nineteenth-century domestic built heritage of Ballincollig”.

Mr Walsh says it’s in a fabulous location - “tucked away (up a drive) from the hustle and bustle while still enjoying every conceivable amenity within close proximity” (Ballincollig town centre, regional park etc).

High hedges screen it from the main road.

It’s also within a few minutes drive of the South Link Road network, with easy onward access to Cork city, Douglas, Mahon Point and Cork Airport.

VERDICT: The temptation to ditch housework in favour of whiling away the time on that glorious verandah will be hard to overcome. Tranquil and graceful, Coolroe is both a gorgeous house and and a terrific family home.