Fruitful prospects at €725k family home near Cork's Apple HQ

DON’T even try to keep up with the neighbours, or one neighbour at least in particular, in the case of this currently rather forlorn-looking house on a great half-acre garden setting in Cork’s Shanakiel – it’s within a kilometre of the HQ of Ireland’s biggest company, Apple, which posted a nifty €29 billion profit for last year.

The tech giant, on Cork’s northside at Hollyhill since the depressed mid-1980s, has had a good global pandemic, with a huge jump in ipad and iphone sales around the world, and turnover last year of €121.9 billion.

Apple CEO Tim Cook at Apple HQ in Hollyhill, Cork, during his visit on November 11, 2015.

What’s good for Apple is good for Cork. In the past few years, Apple’s physical presence in Hollyhill has swollen to about one million square feet, and has c6,000 employees.

Earlier this year news emerged that Apple was taking a significant amount of office space ‘downtown’ too, at Horgans Quay, next door to Kent Rail Station.

Capable of taking 400-500 employees immediately, the tech monolith also has options on further office space in the same development, and continues to lease space at Half Moon Street, so the Apple bounce is set to grow in downtown Cork.

But, in the core values case of Windgates, we’re sort of talking Cork’s uptown, in the long-settled location called Shanakiel, above Sunday’s Well, and just off the Hollyhill/Blarney/Kerry Pike run that is Shanakiel Road.

Gardens in good health at Windgates

The leafiness of the cul de sac setting where Windgates is set is in sharp contrast to busyness passing by, while the location is also handily within a walk of Cork city centre, either via Sundays Well, or over the Shakey Bridge to the Mardyke and/or UCC.

There are less than two dozen detached houses which were built here in the post-war period of the 1900s. These were then followed in the 1970s by another larger clutch of sizeable homes called Ashboro, on lands once attached to the former Shanakiel Private Hospital, which since 2018 has been the home of suicide awareness and prevention charity, Pieta House.

There are some pretty substantial and exceptionally private homes up in these lofty reaches, some getting costly eco-refits and wraparound and sunny additions.

Now, it’s Windgates’ turn.

Likely to date to the 1950s, it’s a two-storey detached of c 2,500 sq ft, and that measurement includes an attached garage with overhead accommodation, and most of its principal rooms have a full-on southerly aspect.

Ripe for renewal

Previous owners appreciated the solar gain potential, as they grafted on a simple, lean-to conservatory on a section of the southern façade, in front of a large L-shaped reception room. It’s only a hint as to what might come now, something surely far more substantial and sustainable, possibly even passive and fully solar powered.

As it stands, very much a blank and raw canvas, it carries a price guide of €725,000, quoted by estate agent Brian Olden of Cohalan Downing Associates, so if it sells for anything like that sort of sum, a new owner will surely be looking at a total new home investment north of €1 million.

How far north is an open question, if not an open chequebook.

Front/approach, with garage

The Price Register records 102 sales in the past decade with a Shanakiel address, and of that, just 12 have topped €500,000, and four have topped €600,000, while one of the stronger recent was of the very well kept, but dated, 7 The Grove, making €470,000 earlier this year.

Windgates’ rooms include a living room, dining room, TV room, kitchen and utility, one of the five beds is en suite and the property is presented as-is, or even as-was.

Reception rooms

There’s been no vain attempt to stage it internally for sale, as it’s going to sell on setting, site size, aspect and future prospects.

The BER is a lowly G, and ever apart from any extending, it’s going to need windows, insulation, heating, plumbing, wiring, energy-upgrades to meet new rigorous standards.

The good news among all that to-do list is, however, the stripping out to clear the way is only removing stuff long past its prime: it’s not like you’ll be dumping stuff only put in a few years ago and which might cause a twinge to replace.

Mature grounds a real draw

The selling agents say the privacy of Windgates grounds “offer great privacy from prying eyes,” and quite diplomatically add that there’s now “a wonderful opportunity to create a family home of real quality on a mature site of half an acre. The entire is in need of complete renovation but the ‘bones’ of the property appear sound.”

VERDICT: the bones may indeed be good, but they’ll need a bit more than cosmetic filling out. But, at the €725,000 AMV, you could buy 166 million houses the price of Windgates for the size of the neighbour's 2020 €121.9 billion Apple turnover…….