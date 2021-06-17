Bananas and figs for breakfast? Exotic green scene at 59 Longshore Drive 

ALTHOUGH it's a long way from its San José namesake, Longshore Drive in Jacob’s Island is appropriately close to water, skimming the shores of the city’s peninsular tip.

At that tip is a harbour walkway that on a good day, could rival much of what’s on offer in sunny California. It stretches from Blackrock Castle to Rochestown and, beyond that again, with just a short swerve out to the main road for an opportunistic coffee at Cinnamon Cottage, before snaking back in along the estuary, to a Greenway that takes you along the old rail line to Passage West.

Living at Longshore Drive puts you instantly in touch with this terrific amenity.

It’s also possible to cycle towards the city without encountering traffic until you hit the city end of the Marina.

And it’s just over the south city ring road from Mahon Point, Munster’s largest shopping destination, with a finally re-opened multi-screen cinema and a Thursday farmer’s market.

The Jack Lynch Tunnel, with onward links to the city and beyond, is also close by.

In short, there’s a whole lot going for this Longshore location, where No 59 has just come to market with Savills.

One of the bigger, detached homes in the mid-Noughties McCarthy Developments scheme, Lawrence Sweeney of Savills, who is guiding at €650,000, says it’s “superb” inside.

“It’s beautifully kitted out, it would be hard to find fault with anything. And it’s facing south, out towards the estuary,” he says.

No 59, a 200 sq m five-bed, is part of an enclave of the most upmarket homes on Longshore Drive, where Lough Mahon Estuary is literally across the road, with beautiful southerly views from a gallery that overlooks the hallway.

As Mr Sweeney points out, it’s not overlooked at the front or back, where planting has a nod to the tropics - including banana plants and figs.

“A fortune was spent on the rear garden, it’s not typical of Irish gardens,” Mr Sweeney says.

It’s a lovely spot for entertaining, with an easy transfer of edibles from the open plan kitchen/dining area, which has a breakfast counter, through double doors to the garden.

Another set of double doors open from a separate adjoining dining area into the front-of-house sitting room, giving a nice flow to the downstairs accommodation.

Across the hallway is another big bay window reception room, with home office potential.

Upstairs, the main bedroom has terrific views of the estuary and great southerly light; a walk in wardrobe and an ensuite.

The second front-of-house bedroom also has an ensuite.

The three remaining bedrooms and main bathroom are to the rear. Back downstairs, there’s a guest WC, a utility room off the kitchen with access to the rear garden, and more storage space in a large, high-spec timber shed.

Energy wise, No 59 has a C1 rating and was recently fitted with a new gas boiler.

It’s the second time the house has come up for sale. In 2014 it came to market guiding at €425,000 and, according to the Price Register, sold for €465,000. This time around, on foot of Nos 63 and 41 selling for €612,000 and €615,000 respectively last year, expectations are far higher.

At market peak, some Longshore Drive homes were fetching in excess of €800,000.

Mr Sweeny says he expects No 59 to sell to a family looking for a “perfect” trade-up; that there is good demand for large homes from people relocating to Cork.

“It’s a great opportunity - a superb house, near the city but with great outdoor appeal, and with a good bus service, shopping nearby and cycle routes,” he says.

VERDICT: Immaculate family home with great access to natural amenities.