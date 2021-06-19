Spurred on to better things at Cork's loftily-set €1.2m Atherstone

YOU can’t really see this large family home called Atherstone from anywhere, bar perhaps from the air.

But, if and when you get to approach it, down a slaloming private drive lined with Himalayan Birch trees, you get an obvious initial impression of a large home, on its extensive landscaped grounds, with its mix of copse of native Irish trees, shady walkways, rolling lawns, and formal beech and yew colonnade.

Don't spare the birch.....Atherstone has privacy in spades thanks to lavish planting 30 years ago

And, then, after that, this Atherstone grows further on you, as you wander the five-bedroomed house, admire top quality hardwood joinery, oversized main rooms for entertaining, appreciate the simple enhancement of higher than standard ceilings, and then - especially - wander the gardens.

As you do all of this, Atherstone rapidly becomes more than the sum of its parts.

It was built in 1991, to an almost classical and symmetrical villa-like design by architect Bertie Pope and finished all the way around in Butterly brick

with all of its generous 3,400 sq ft across the one broad level. And, crowning it, it’s on grounds of 2.45 of an acre, done to a precise landscape design by the late and highly regarded Cork landscape designer Brian Cross.

Titan fountain is just one small detail in a broad green canvas

Apart from the scale and space, and the greenery popped through with colourful shrubs and skilfully-chosen trees, it has as its central feature a long colonnade sloping away from the house and sun terrace, with twin formal rows of neat beech, down gravelled levels stepped by railway sleepers, and punctuated by individual upright yews.

Then, at the end of this formal garden composition is a large rectangular pond (with inset safety screen), with irises and lilies now in bloom, and with its centrepiece a statue fountain a Greek Titan god, with water spilling out of a shell-like horn.

It’s quite the perfect space to take a book and sit and sipt at, say the property’s owners who brought all the elements together here, exactly thirty years ago.

Drawing room has a feature, 11'6" coffered ceiling with coving and deep antique white marble chimneypiece

Called after a market town in the north of England’s Warwickshire and after the first address (Atherstone Close) the couple lived in in the UK after they got married (he’s Irish, she’s from England) this Cork Atherstone was built in 1991, on land bought from RTÉ by the top of Spur Hill, and where the broadcasting entity once had plans for a Cork station/studio, alongside its broadcast masts.

RTÉ had planted the perimeter of the five acres it owned up here near the brow of Spur Hill on the edge of the city with native Irish trees. When RTÉ sold on the land, in two lots to two individuals to build sizeable one-offs upon, it was a stipulation that these trees all be retained.

There's native woodland, as well as more formal planting on the 2.5 acres at Atherstone

It was a prudent call, and now gives additional screening and privacy with its mini-woodland just saying goodbye to bluebells and hallo to foxgloves, and hosts a diverse wildlife community, from foxes and rabbits to its own dawn chorus of birdsong and even buzzards.

With fledged children flown the nest and left Cork, the owners are reluctantly trading down in an active post-retirement life stage, and say that this comfortable and private eyrie readily bounces back to busy life when grandchildren call.

Study/home office is a quiet zone

Other than that, they know it’s time for another, younger family to take on this walk-in home, and make it their own: mention the word ‘treehouse’ to any youngsters, or any adventurous couple, and they’ll immediately see the scope for a Grand Design or Super Small Spaces hideaway in the glorious woods with the panoply of native Irish hardwoods on its western fringes, and with farmland beyond.

But, what would you be hiding away from? There’s already a refuge quality across the entire property, with hospitality at its core.

Dining room with Nina Campbell wallpapers

Think formal dining room, elegant drawing room, big sunny terraces facing south and west, a 500 sq ft double garage, and parking for a fleet of cars, eight easy, and impressive build quality throughout, with detailing to a standard usually seen in a period home, only done here 30 years back.

Auctioneer charged with the sale is Johnny O’Flynn of Sherry FitzGerald, who guides Atherstone at €1.2 million, highlighting both the space and quality, on top of the pure ease of access of the location.

Wood-burning stove in the drawing room is fed with timber from the woodland

Its perch at the top of Spur Hill, above the western suburbs and a five minute downhill roll to the Bandon Road, or Wilton and the south city ring road, means major employers like the CUH are within a very short journey time. Up to now, it has meant that medics and hospital consultants at the Bons, CUH/CMUH and Marymount have been to the fore in building and buying in locations like Spur Hill, Mahers Lane and Waterfall, for decades past.

Front view of spacious and symmetrical Butterly brick-faced Atherstone

Atherstone is immaculate, and for a 30-year old build gets a very good B3 BER, thanks to things like a new oil condenser boiler, upgraded insulation, replacement LED lighting and downlighters, and Scandinavian wood-burning stoves.

There are two, in the drawing-room, inset into a large antique marble fireplace and another in the slightly smaller, double aspect family room, inside a timber and brick Le Droff fireplace surround.

Terracotta tiles on the large hall's floor

The floorplan is very symmetrical, with wings left and right of a very wide central entrance hall with welcoming double front doors, with living areas to the left, and the five bedrooms (two with en suites) to the right.

Immediate features seen are deep curves in the hall’s back walls (a feature used in other homes done by the architect Bertie Pope), the 9’6” ceiling heights, and the arched door heads, and feature quality hardwood teak joinery, done to an above-standard finish by a Munster Joinery craftworker and almost shame to even consider painting over.

Elegance in the very wide and welcoming hall

The decor, of its time, was overseen by Cork interior designer Geraldine Dennehy, with Nina Campbell wallpapers and high-end fabrics, and all ceilings have simple cornicing, done by a skilled expert who travelled up from Kerry for the final flourish and really setting off the main reception room, which has an unusual but very effective coffered ceiling, rising to 11’6” in the centre.

Builder was Ger O’Halloran, who managed the entire delivery in an impressive six month time space, from an April start to a November handover, and the oak kitchen with granite tops and Miele and Bosch appliances is by Barry O’Halloran.

Bright bedrooms all around

All bedrooms have built-ins, by Martin Kiely, and the back-up rooms include a large utility, a pantry by the kitchen, guest WC and cloakroom, a very large home office/music room with units by Martin Kiely, and the intelligent floor plan means just one of the five bedrooms has a single north aspect – and, every room has garden and greenery views.

Dawn chorus: bedrooms all have garden views

Overall condition is mint, and next occupants might be best advised to just move in and enjoy before making any rash changes to its balance.

The full Iris at Atherstone

Some might seek to update peach and champagne coloured bathrooms a bit, and altering some windows at the back into sliding doors for multiple garden access points would be a treat.

VERDICT: No ather stone left unturned.