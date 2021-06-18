Keen bidding likely for Cork Victorian with Kerry Keane clan literary links

WHEN the family living at Fernbank bought it, back over two decades ago, they bought into Cork's Victoria Road location because they wanted city centre proximity and to be on the cusp of what was then touted as Cork’s new docklands and downriver quarter, set at the time for 6,000 apartments, offices, hotels, retail and parks - the full nine yards.

Coming up to Cork city from Kerry, and with the blood and ink of the late, great Irish writer and playwright John B Keane in the family’s veins, they bought this already well-rooted period home, opposite the green space of Kennedy Park and what’s now the popular Salt café/restaurant after a move to Cork for work reasons for John B's son, the former journalist Conor Keane.

Baleful stair: poster image of writer John B Keane from a Druid Theatre production is framed by Fernbank's stair spindles

Now, in what could be seen as the blink of an eye, plus a property and development crash, recovery and reformulated masterplans for Cork city renewal, the clan are off, back again to their native county.

They have family through the school years and college years and into the world of work, and their home at 14 Victoria Road has been a Cork stopping off place for both of their extended Kerry families: that includes having being a bit of a sanctuary for the dramatist, poet and raconteur John B himself in some of his latter years, before the writer's passing in 2002.

Private rear family room opens to a sunny patio

They have this family home done and re-done to a new-pin, or even new pen, standard, yet cognizant of its period authenticity.

But, this summer, another life chapter beckons. They are going to build a trade-down home in Kerry, and maybe keep a smaller city pad as an urban bolthole after they've embraced ease of city living and culture to hand.

'Tis a long hall from Kerry to Cork

After their quite lengthy Cork city sojourn, they are selling up at a time when lots of what had been heralded in a mad exuberant rush to key quays and brownfield sites back in the early 2000s is now being delivered in a more measured way in the 2020s, and that incremental delivery will be to their sales benefit too.

Finished office blocks such as One Albert Quay and Navigation Square line Albert Quay and a leap-frog to Kennedy Quay may be next, providing even more solid and well-paying jobs.

And, there’s loads more too within a short amble, including the Port of Cork site with its 34-storey tower hotel plan, and the rapidly renewing Penrose Quay and Horgans Quay developments, also already home to many hundreds of jobs.

Victoria (Road) meets Albert (Quay) as the city's on the move

Recently, the government has ring-fenced hundreds of millions of euros for infrastructure, new bridges and more to open up the south of the river Lee campus docks from Victoria Road down to the leafy Marina, whilst a new public park is advancing too by the GAA's fully redeveloped Páirc Ui Chaoimh. The city has wholeheartedly embraced the Marina and its hinterland too, thanks to lockdowns imposed by a global pandemic.

Period trim is crisply presented in the front siting room with bay window and superb, ornate cast iron fireplace

Dating to the latter half of the 1800s, this solid Victorian semi-d Fernhurst at 14 Victoria Road has watched the slow evolution gather pace in the past few years.

It's set at the city end of the leafy run out to the Blackrock Road, where gentrification has come in waves over the centuries, with the 19th century ‘new homes’ originally being bought by solid middle class business families as well as by families associated with shipping.

It was that marine link that prompted the couple to go with an understated porthole window theme when they took on the renovations and extension needed at Fernhurst.

Kitchen with feature porthole windows above a Smeg range oven

They used the circular window form at the top of a gable wall in a lovely family rear room, and they also inserted a few porthole opes in a very thick old rear side wall: these are either side of the refitted and upgraded kitchen, up on high above a wide Smeg range cooker which gets culinary pride of place in the exceptionally comfortable home’s core.

Quietly dramatic in its own right, Fernbank has benefited from several rounds of upgrades and investment, most done back in the early days post-purchase, and with a further burst of energy a few years ago.

It's most notable in the hall and front reception rooms, both attractively ‘moody’ and well able to take some dark contemporary colours on walls, leavened by mirrors and art works.

Scene-stealer: rear view of extended Fernbank

Fernbank comes to market in true-walk-in order, from front to back, with its 2,000 sq ft+ of accommodation spread over three original levels and, like the best pyramids, has a very broad base upon which to carry them.

After its extension, it’s now a very deep floor plan, with interlinked reception rooms to the front. These link then through a kitchen/dining room, and on out to a bright family living room at the house's very rear, overlooking a west-facing enclosed landscaped and tiered private back courtyard garden.

Well-connected rooms

Original double doors with leaded glass got moved some time ago into a better position between the two ‘formal’ reception rooms, now with wide plank oak floors with insulation underneath; there are stunning and pristine original large cast iron fireplaces (one set up for gas) with tiled inserts, ceiling plasterwork and central roses, while the hall entry hall was also upgraded, with dado and wainscoting wall panelling, and new monochrome patterned small ceramic floor tiles.

Midships, at what would prior to extension have been a rear reception room, there’s now a study/home office, with capacious bookshelves hosting an array of Irish literature, from drama to novel and poetry as well as critical studies and, yes, more than a few John B Keane spines feature among good company.

Library/dining room, with bronze bust of John B Keane on the look-out

And, up on this room’s black cast iron chimneypiece, a bronze bust of the said writer John B also casts a familiar-looking, owlish eye over it all: what would he make of the property viewers, and viewings, set to play out before him, as auctioneer Malcolm Tyrrell gets to play the role of property Matchmaker?

Moving swiftly along, next up is the heart of this home, the kitchen/dining room, with dark-blue painted built-ins topped with timber, either side of the six-burner Smeg range cooker under porthole windows, with a tall, retro style Smeg fridge to the side.

There’re back up facilities, plus a ceramic Belfast sink, in the adjacent pantry/utility, with a guest WC beyond again.

Addendum: family room is up a few steps from the original house's footprint

Then, to the very back, a further family friendly reception room has four steps up to it from the side of the dining area, with Veluxes along the said approach for brightness, while the large room itself has high, vaulted ceilings, two larger Veluxes in the facing ceiling slopes, and the gable wall has a porthole high up in the apex above side-by-side double doors, and a wide window in three sections.

Selling agent Malcolm Tyrrell of Cohalan Downing guides Fernbank from €695,000, and the likelihood is that it will sell into the €700,000s once it gets a bit of viewing traction and resultant bidding, and once prospective buyers can see they are pretty much getting a home that doesn’t need further spending – a real bonus at a time of high prices and labour shortages in the construction and renovation sectors.

Kitchen/dining room

CDA’s Mr Tyrrell comments that it’s “a house of gracious proportions in one of the finest Victorian streetscapes in Cork city. It’s an elegant property, very well maintained, has a lovely atmosphere, great character and is an ideal family home.” Even though it’s one of number of tall and quietly impressive large homes along Victorian Road (all semis, with short terraces at the Blackrock end) the auctioneer says it’s got its excellent accommodation over two floors “together with attic space.”

Up in the gods: attic bedroom has character written all over it

That topmost room, the attic, has permanent stair access (with under-stair storage) can be used for just about any purpose and has real character, with exposed roof trusses, and in the current family’s ownership has variously been a den, a study and private bedrooms, with an en suite alongside with shower. For those tall enough to peer out the bathroom’s Velux, there’s an engrossing cityscape to be surveyed, spanning Montenotte across the river and across the docklands, as well as the Elysian tower, Bord Gais HQ offices and with glimpses of O’Callaghan Properties’ Navigation Square blocks too.

En suite bedroom with bay window and built-ins

The middle level a main family bathroom with a stand-alone shower/steam enclosure, along with three comfortable bedrooms, with main en suite with shower, built-ins and with a bay window in three sections, looking out over the garden to Victoria Road, and towards Kennedy Park to the right, past a weeping willow and other mature trees.

Coming up roses

That front garden, handily, has off-street parking for several cars, lawn and mature hedge boundaries, and Fernbank is part of a run of similar era period homes all with a long history of owner occupiers.

There has been a bit of a surge of late in re-sales and renovations, and several others offered had upwards of 50 viewings, even those in need of work.

One, called Rockhurst, was sold in very dated order, linked to Nama, and made an even €500,000, with work now visible on this home (opposite Salt) on a very large side and rear extension. The most recent sale was of another doer-up, the 1887-dated 3 Park Villas, a similar size to Fernbanks, and which carried a €495,000 AMV and showed up on the Price Register in March of this year at €515,000.

Meanwhile, the buoyancy of the location was also seen in the earlier sale of the smaller Victorian semi-d the terraced 1,500 sq ft 3 Grand View Terrace, which sold for €600,000, after 50 viewings.

However, the highest price ever paid in this run of just several dozen ‘homes of distinction’ was back in the early to mid 2000s, when the row’s sole detached house, a very wide and large home on nearly an acre, fetched a remarkable €2.45m…back when Docklands Renewal Mark 1 hung heavy in the air.

Now, there’s momentum back in the air for sure, on both sides of Victoria Road, and it’s probably back on as much the crest of a popularity wave in the 2020s as it was 150 years ago when these homes were being rolled out.

VERDICT: Keen interest assured in what could be a bricks and mortar best-seller.