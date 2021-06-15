Property Focus: Shores of Lough Derg not immune to the surge in housing demand

SPACIOUS, detached and modern, No 72 Iniscealtra in Ballina is the type of property which has been in high demand of late.
That’s according to selling agent John Phelan of Harry Brann auctioneers. “We sold three others in the last six months – for €400,000, €385,000 and €390,000 – all to local or Limerick buyers.” New to the market with a guide of €415,000, No 72 is an attractive stone fronted 2007-built house. It includes a lounge, kitchen dining living room, sunroom, utility room, ground-floor playroom/bedroom along with a bathroom and four upstairs bedrooms, one en-suite. It’s located in a development of detached houses.
: Offers space and comfort for a trade-up buyer.
AT the top end of the Ballina-Killaloe property market with a guide of €750,000, Dun Aine at Derrycastle is a distinctive turreted property with panoramic views of Lough Derg.
The expectation of selling agent Ciaran Duff, Savills, is that the three-bed property and its two-acre site will sell as a high-end holiday home to a buyer from London or Dublin.
Built in 1980, it’s a single storey house with a small turret on both ends and has close to 2,400 sq ft of living space in addition to a one-bed guest cottage on the grounds. A beautifully maintained, traditional style property, it has been extended by current owners.
: The type of high-end Ballina/Killaloe property that’s rare to the market.
FROM the roof terrace on top of 9 Canal Bank in Killaloe, you can see for miles in all directions and watch the boats go by on the Shannon.
Affordable with a guide of €195,000 but in need of modernisation and upgrading, the three-bed mid-terrace property has been used as an osteopath’s clinic for the last 18 years. John Phelan of Harry Brann auctioneers believes it now has excellent potential for residential use and could be bought as a starter home or holiday property.
Offering almost 950 sq ft of living space, its listed accommodation includes a kitchenette, a guest WC and three bedrooms including one en suite. In an attic conversion on the top floor, it has a sitting room with scenic Shannon views and above this, a roof terrace.
: Affordable with unexpected extras
IT’S just a five-minute walk to the shores of Lough Derg and a 15-minute drive to Ballina-Killaloe from this recently renovated bungalow at Castlelough, Portroe.
Selling agents for the thoroughly updated 1980s three-bed property, Clare Tipp Properties, say that with its 1,345 sq ft of accommodation and half-acre of garden, it is tranquil and spacious enough to tempt a Limerick buyer to leave the city.
“We expect it to sell to a trade-up buyer or possibly to a first-time buyer,” says auctioneer Michelle O’Connor quoting a guide of €350,000.
During renovations, the owners brought the BER rating up to a B3 and also put in new plumbing, flooring and bathrooms.
: A made-over property with good space and privacy