Its Beaumont location will generate lively interest in €409,000 Ardmore

HOMES around Beaumont generally sell like hot cakes. Take for example Fatima, 33 Woodvale Road, which featured in these pages less than a month ago and is already sale agreed with Garry O’Donnell of ERA Downey McCarthy.

As it stands, Fatima is set to sell for €40,000 over the €390,000 asking price. It’s a very similar property to the one featured here, Ardmore, at 26 Beaumont Lawn, albeit Fatima was on a corner site.

Ardmore is on the market with Jeremy Murphy of Jeremy Murphy & Associates and he describes it as “very liveable” with a recent upgrade to the kitchen.

“It doesn’t need heaps of work. I have an offer of €410,000,” he says, which is already above the €409,000 asking price.

Mr Murphy says it’s “a lovely house, in a lovely location, in a nice settled neighbourhood” and for sure the location is highly rated, close to schools and sporting facilities and within easy reach of lovely Blackrock village and the regenerating riverside amenity that is the Marina, not to mention ready access to a nearby Greenway.

There’s plenty greenery too in the long back garden, overlooked by a raised patio area, with further paving towards the end of the garden. Anyone harbouring an ambition to create their own city supergarden has a good opportunity here. There’s already nice shrubs in place and it’s the kind of space that could be re-worked into something special.

Out front is low maintenance - it’s paving and gravel, with some raised beds.

Indoors, accommodation downstairs consists of a living room to the front and lounge to the rear, and a kitchen with separate dining area. There’s also that must-have home office and a guest WC. Overhead, there are three bedrooms and a bathroom.

VERDICT: A no-brainer for anyone looking for a solid property in a great location.