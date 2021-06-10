Home of the Week: Quirky and authentic at 15 Victoria Avenue 

FILLETED from top to bottom by previous owners just over a decade ago, 15 Victoria Avenue was in inordinately good nick when the current owner bought it in 2017.

Nonetheless, she made some modifications, all for the better, in this quirky, terraced, three-storey, Victorian-era home.

As well as a thorough painting job, she triple-glazed French doors to the rear, which connect the dining area with the outdoors, where the absolute maximum is squeezed out of a long, narrow, elevated garden, with clever use of steps to create more depth, and two little patio areas, with some lawn beyond.

The French doors let light into the kitchen, along with a long, narrow feature window, which the current owner installed.

A new boiler was also recently installed, and, as previous owners re-roofed, re-plumbed, re-wired, re-plastered and put in new windows in 2008/2009, whoever buys No 15 will truly acquire a walk-in property.

They will also acquire a house with character. “It’s all angles, there are no square rooms” says auctioneer Tim Sullivan, of Timothy Sullivan & Associates, who is guiding No 15 at €360,000, and which the Property Price Register records as having sold for €310,000 in 2017.

The unusual layout is due to the position of No 15 within a terrace of 35 houses, just after a curve in the road outside. In response to that curve, it’s wider to the front than to the rear, adding to its quirky charm. The current owner says there’s excellent use of space. “It’s unusual, but it works,” she says.

No 15 isn't her first tangle with the Avenue. While she has lived there with her four children for four years, in fact she previously lived on the Avenue as a child.

“I lived in No 4 for a while, until my parents moved. It’s been great living here again, the neighbours are so lovely and so many of them have been on the Avenue for so long.

“But I’m looking to downsize now, with some of my kids grown up. I won’t be moving too far, I’ll still be in the Blackrock area, closer to family. I just wish I could take No 15 with me,” she says.

Mr Sullivan says the 136sq m house is “deceptively spacious”. Just off the hallway is the sitting room with a lovely bay window and cast iron fireplace.

Beyond that is the kitchen/dining room and the layout of the house is such that it’s possible to see right through from the hallway to the rear French doors, with plenty of light coming in.

The kitchen is tucked into the left, out of sight, thanks to those angles.

There’s also a guest WC off the hallway.

At the first floor return is the main bathroom, a pretty mix of modern and Victorian, with ornate clawfoot bath and contemporary shower unit angled to take minimum floor space. A Velux lets in additional light.

On the first floor, there are two bedrooms, one of which is ensuite, with a small walk-in closet.

There are an additional two bedrooms on the second floor.

Outside, is an enclosed, low maintenance front garden, laid to gravel, with a tall cordyline tree in one corner. Parking is on-street and the current owner says her family has four permits.

It’s all very well presented and very well located, just a short stroll from the city centre, a stone’s throw from lovely Kennedy Park on the Victoria Road, and Salt tapas restaurant. Ashton Secondary School is on its doorstep and the ever evolving, constantly improving Marina is just minutes by bike, with cycle-paths on the increase, extensions to the nearby Greenway, and a new Marina Park nearing completion.

Price-wise, it's appealing to first time buyers, Mr Sullivan says, but also to people looking for an uber-convenient, low maintenance, trade down. It's just off the desirable Blackrock Road, where nearby Springville House is currently undergoing a €10m transformation into 35 residential units for senior citizens looking to downsize.

VERDICT: Expect lively viewing for this strikingly individual home in a popular cityside setting.