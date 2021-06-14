Starter Homes: A Victorian redbrick gate lodge in the centre of Crosshaven

Crosshaven, Co Cork €275,000

There's something a little romantic about the idea of living in a dormer Victorian redbrick gate lodge in the seaside village of Crosshaven.

Auctioneer Michael Pigott has recently listed just such a property in The Glen called The Gate Lodge, which offers a mix of old-world features and modern comfort.

“It was built with London red brick and has been in the owner’s family for decades. They upgraded it and added on a redbrick extension at the rear in 2007,” reveals Mr Pigott.

Situated across the road from the Royal Cork Yacht Club, it’s a two-bed property with dormer windows and an old stone wall at the front.

Now offering over 1,000 sq ft of living space, it must have been quite small before the owners added on a two-storey extension.

At ground level, there’s a living room, a kitchen with modern cream units, and a guest WC while the first floor has two en suite bedrooms with sloped ceilings, pine flooring and dormer windows.

“It’s close to the Carrigaline walkway and is within a short walk from shops and amenities and a short drive from local beaches,’’ says Mr Pigott.

Quoting a guide of €275,000, he says it has charm and character and would make an ideal first home or holiday property.

VERDICT: All Victorian gate lodges need garden flowers – the new owners should plant some.

Rochestown, Co Cork €299,000

Viewers of 16 St Gerard’s Place in Rochestown, Cork, will be quite surprised to discover that the 1950s-built mid-terrace property has a modern extension with a covered balcony at the rear.

“The balcony offers spectacular views across Lough Mahon,” reveals auctioneer Conor Lynch of James G Coughlan auctioneers quoting a guide of €299,000 for the three-bed house.

Now offering 1,140 sq ft of living space, the house was extended by previous owners. “They put on a kitchen at ground floor level and a bedroom with a balcony on the first floor,’’ says Mr Lynch, who describes the property as a well-kept family home.

Listing the selling points, he mentions that it has parking space for three cars at the rear and says that the location just off the Rochestown Road is close to local amenities.

Ground floor accommodation includes a timber-floored living room with an insert stove and an archway opening into an extended kitchen diner with fitted units. There’s also a utility room, a guest WC, and a timber-floored room at the front which could be a sitting room, playroom or office.

The first floor has a bathroom and three bedrooms including one with an en suite and double doors opening onto a sheltered balcony with glass block walls at the sides.

Situated in a cul de sac of around 10 houses off the Rochestown Road, the house is within a few minutes walk from the Lough Mahon walkway and a little over 3 km from Douglas Village.

VERDICT: Rochestown Road properties always get good attention — especially ones with water views.

Togher, Cork city €249,500

Quite a substantial amount of renovation work has gone on at this three-bed, end-of-terrace property at 1 Cherry Tree Road in Togher in Cork city.

An extended 1960s built house, it has in recent years been rewired, replumbed and fitted with two en suite bedrooms. John Barry of Frank V Murphy & Co has already secured a bid of the €249,500 guide price.

“It is a well-presented property on a large corner site which, due to its proximity to Cork University Hospital, the Bon Secours Hospital, and University College Cork, is attracting interest from both first-time buyers and investors.”

VERDICT: Unlikely to remain too long on the market.

Commons Road, Blackpool €195,000

ONE of the more affordable properties to come on the market this week is 12 Brideholm, Commons Road in Blackpool, a two-bed apartment with a guide of €195,000.

Gillian McDonnell of Sherry FitzGerald says the 2005-built, ground-floor property is finished to a good standard but needs redecoration. “It’s in a secure gated community and has a west-facing patio,’’ she says.

VERDICT: Could prove affordable for a first-time buyer.