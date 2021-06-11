Two kitchens on the menu at this luxurious Midleton home for €550,000

WHAT’S the trick to avoiding chaos in the kitchen? Having two: one for ‘good wear’, the other for the day-to-day.

No matter what time of day or night visitors landed at Bawnard West, outside Midleton, the sink was always clear of dishes, the granite countertops immaculate.

The woman of the house, with a background in catering, had the prescience to insist on a utility room with room to manoeuvre, bigger than what many of us call a kitchen in our own homes.

The utility/extra kitchen

“Baking was my hobby and I went back to college as a mature student and did a professional cookery course. I used to run a little market stall at one time, selling lovely gluten-free cakes and scones.

“I had a great step-up — the utility was where I got everything ready and it meant my kitchen was always clean,” the owner says.

It helped that she had good input into dictating the layout of her 204 sq m house — her husband, a carpenter, was very much involved in the build. He also built the bespoke kitchen and much of the furniture upstairs.

The actual kitchen

They started work on Bawnard in 2004 and it carried on through to 2006. Along the way, a visit to Glandore inspired the exterior look of the house.

“I spotted a gorgeous estate of stone houses. They all had lovely colourful soffits and fascias.

“It thought it looked lovely — the natural stone, original sash windows, colours that made a lovely contrast with the stone, it created a bit of character.

“So when we were building Bawnard, we went with the natural stone look and I painted the soffits and fascia and windows purple because it’s a colour that I really like.

“And while the houses in Glandore were two-storey, we went with a different design, adding an angled wing to the house to really catch the sun during the day.”

The additional wing started out as a “kind of conservatory” but is now a deluxe living space, with numerous windows and a door to the main patio area (there are several).

De luxe sunroom

Main patio area

Two of the bedrooms are downstairs, both ensuite (ideal for visiting grandparents) and the main bedroom has the luxury of a French door onto a timber deck at the opposite side of the house to the main patio.

“It’s glorious in the morning and there’s nothing nicer than to sit out there for breakfast at the weekend,” the owner says.

Timber deck outside bedroom

On days when it’s warmer indoors, there’s a pretty window seat in the open plan kitchen/dining area, with gorgeous countryside views.

The kitchen itself, which has double doors to the living room, is extremely hi-spec, as is the entrance hall. More a room than a hall, it has a double-height ceiling, with a gallery landing overhead and an open fireplace and sofa.

Upstairs are two more bedrooms, one of them ensuite, and one of them currently being used as a very elegant office under the eaves.

Much of the outdoors is paved, with a feature brick forecourt, but there’s a wild meadow side garden and separate lawn for anyone with lawnmower nostalgia.

The site, from where you can see the lights of Midleton town at night (it’s an eight-minute drive away) is very private and extends to 1.35 acres. It comes with two carports, a storage area and a separate double workshop.

Adrianna Hegarty of Hegarty Properties, who is guiding Bawnard at €550,000, says it’s a luxurious home that will appeal to families trading up. A dozen viewings were set up for the first day. Ms Hegarty says part of the appeal is proximity to Midleton where it’s “very difficult to get planning permission for one-off homes”.

Saleen National School, Aghada Tennis and Sailing Club, Inch strand and East Ferry are a short drive away.

VERDICT: No expense spared in kitting out this genuine one-off home.