Impressive Bandon redbrick is a solid family home

HOUSE hunters looking for a family home in Bandon, within easy walking distance of the town centre, should check out Brookfield on Doherty’s Road.

One of four impressive two-storey, detached redbricks with decent gardens front and back, it comes to market as its current owner prepares to downsize.

She leaves behind a home of generous proportions: the main reception room is almost 100 sq ft long and runs front to back, with the lounge area to the front and formal dining under an arch to the rear.

A second, informal, more contemporary dining area is part of an open-plan arrangement with the kitchen.

There’s scope for further expansion if required, into a utility area.

Selling agent Brendan Bowe of Bowe Property Bandon says: "All of the interest so far is families looking to trade up. The house is in one of Bandon's most sought-after residential areas and of course, there's potential to enlarge and bring the garage/utility into the main house"

Overhead are four bedrooms (two doubles), and the main bathroom. There’s plenty of light on the landing thanks to a well-placed window.

Mr Bowe, who is guiding at €335,000, says the 148 sq m home is “an ideal family property”.

“Its rooms are of generous proportions and it has a generous drive and lawn area to the front and very private gardens, naturally screened by trees, to the rear”. There are also fruit trees, a glasshouse and two garden sheds.

Built in the late ‘70s, it's in the ownership of the same family since and it’s been a great area to grow up in, with lovely neighbours, they say.

Moreover, it’s just a 10-minute walk from the town; the main road to Clonakility is nearby and Courtmacsherry beach — a favourite with the Taoiseach, Micheál Martin — is just a 20-minute car journey.

Bandon itself is a busy town, with a popular farmers' market at the weekends. It's just 30km from Cork city and has the distinction of being "seven miles from seven beaches".

VERDICT: A well-maintained family home that will appeal to a broad church of buyers.