Scene-stealer gardens are the icing on the cake at €575,000 Glanmire home

THE gardens are the scene-stealer in this fine-size family home in Glanmire.

Not only is there a very large tiered patio out front with a perfect, south-facing aspect, there’s also a secluded ‘relaxation garden’ to the side, tucked in among raised beds, planted with lovely shrubs, with the tinkling sound of a water feature to soothe the savage beast — or at least calm the kids.

To the rear, there are more raised beds and a herb and vegetable garden.

An interest in gardening, or the wherewithal to pay someone to do it for you, may assist in knocking maximum enjoyment out of ‘Cregane’, in Knocknahorgan, Glanmire, because maintaining the 1.3 acres it sits on takes commitment. The current owners have done it proud, taking up the reins when they bought the 1951-built 198 sq m property about 30 years ago.

It’s too big for them now and having raised their family there, and following on from retirement, they are returning to live in Cork city, from whence they both came.

Gillian McDonnell of SherryFitzGerald is handling the sale and is guiding at €575,000.

“It’s a really good family home and I expect it will appeal to those considering trading up,” she says.

Given ‘Cregane’ is of generous proportions, room sizes are good, particularly the sitting room which overlooks the front of the house, with stepped access to the patio via French doors. It’s a big, bright, airy room and new owners might consider a re-jig of the internal layout, and move the kitchen/dining area, which is to the rear, to the front of the house instead, or perhaps re-purpose to create a more open-plan layout downstairs, where there is also a family/dining room.

Ms McDonnell says the four-bed detached home (there’s also an attic, used as a home office/additional bedroom) is finished to a good standard throughout, with options for new owners to modernise and extend even further, if they so wished.

The bedrooms are generous and the main bedroom, with ensuite, overlooks the front garden. The large utility room is separate from the house and can be accessed from the kitchen. A detached garage provides additional storage.

Ms McDonnell says ‘Cregane’ is in a wonderful location, “with a leafy country feel, yet within minutes’ drive of Glanmire and Cork city centre”.

The homes in this area are all one-offs. Schools, supermarkets, and general amenities, including sports clubs, are all near at hand.

“Properties of this standard rarely come to the market,” Ms McDonnell adds.

VERDICT: Terrific space outside and inside. Likely to be keen interest, given the proximity to the city.