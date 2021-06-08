Starter Homes: A haven at Jacob’s Island for €285,000

Jacob’s Island €285,000

WITH a €285,000 guide price, 134 The Haven in Jacob’s Island is likely to attract the attention of buyers hunting for an affordable first home in the Blackrock area.

“It’s a spacious three-bed duplex, which has been upgraded to showhouse standard by the current owners. They have put in a high-gloss kitchen and also refurbished both bathrooms,” says Garry O’Driscoll of ERA Downey McCarthy.

Unusually for a duplex, the property has a small sunroom that has been turned in to a home office — a feature which in recent times is being given high priority by house hunters.

On the lower level of the 1,238sq ft property there is a modern, tiled kitchen diner with white gloss units and double doors opening into an oak-floored living room. Another set of double doors opens on to the sunroom/office, which has a door to a south-facing balcony.

Off the hallway, there’s a guest WC and on the upper level there’s a bathroom and three bedrooms, one en suite.

Built in 2005, the property has a C1 energy rating.

Mahon Point Shopping Centre and Mahon Point Retail Park are both within a 10-minute walk. The property is also close to the Lough Mahon walkway and Blackrock Castle.

Given that it’s in a sought-after residential location that offers easy access to the N40 Road network and the Jack Lynch Tunnel, Mr O’Driscoll also expects investors to book viewings. “It has a potential rental income of €1,700 a month,” he adds.

VERDICT: Has good space for a duplex and a sunroom as an unexpected bonus.

Bantry €180,000

This two-bed property offers a West Cork lifestyle, with a 0.5-acre garden full of vegetables and fruit trees, writes Trish Dromey THIS bolthole at Colomane East near Bantry offers a West Cork lifestyle, complete with a garden full of vegetables and fruit trees.

New to the market with a guide of €180,000, it’s a traditional farmhouse with timber ceiling beams and thick stone walls. It has been prettified and modernised by the current owners over the last 15 years.

“A two-bedroom property, it has half an acre of gardens with a polytunnel and a large vegetable plot,” says auctioneer Pat Maguire, explaining that it’s located along the Dunmanway Bantry Road, around 8km east of Bantry.

Upgraded with double-glazing and oil heating, the property has kept many of its original features. The sitting room with its fireplace, ceiling beams and latched door is pure country farmhouse, although the white walls, ceiling and painted floorboards add a modern touch. The kitchen has white fitted units and an exposed stonewall. On the first floor, there’s a bathroom and two bedrooms, with the type of low windows you only find in old country farmhouses.

In the garden at the side of the house, there’s a patio and a sizable vegetable growing area, with raised beds planted with a variety of fruit and veg. A far cry from an ornamental city garden, it looks well worked and bountiful.

Mr Maguire says he recently sold another blue-and-white farmhouse at Toormore to a buyer relocating from the city for well above its €250,000 guide price and is expecting a similar type of buyer to be interested in this one.

VERDICT: Has charm, character and a whole load of veg.

Midleton, Cork €295,000

Viewings are being booked at 3A Broomfield Court in Midleton by downsizers who want to live in a smart modern bungalow as well as by first-time buyers, attracted by its €295,000 guide price.

That’s according to Lawrence Sweeney of Savills, who says he is getting lots of interest in the three-bed semi-detached property, which has a steel shed with a garden room/home office in its back garden.

Well kept and attractively decorated, the 2000-built bungalow is situated in a cul de sac 1.1km from Midleton and 490m from the train station.

VERDICT: An attractive modern property with a garden room that could be put to different uses.

Ladysbridge, East Cork €195,000

Affordable for a young couple, No 32 Na Bánta in Ladysbridge, East Cork, is a modern three-bed mid-terrace house with a guide of €195,000.

Built in 2007, the 1,000 sq ft property is on the market with Hegarty Properties who say it has a high B3 BER rating and is in “walk in” condition. “Situated in a cul de sac overlooking a green area, it’s on the edge of this village just a 15-minute drive from Midleton and a five-minute one from Garryvoe Beach,’’ says Kyle Kennedy

VERDICT: Affordable, modern, and spacious for its €195,000 guide.