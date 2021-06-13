Quirky features make this a standout property in Kanturk

SET out in pure Duhallow barony land is this affordable, four-bed family home with a distinctive imprint of an architect’s hand on its exterior façade, finishes and footprint.

Built in a kinked shape, with an angular black pressed metal roof link and two balconies, one of which is, in effect, a roof terrace, it’s a modern detached home of just over 1,610 sq ft, on a sloping rural site at Clonrobin, with long mountain and valley views, with the small River Allow off to the west.

Follow the Allow from its source over the Limerick border, and you find the river makes its way through good north Cork farmland, past Freemount to Kanturk where it meets the Dalua river, and they in turn flow as tributaries to the mighty River Blackwater, one of Munster’s finest and long a favourite with anglers.

This detached home in its Duhallow pastoral hinterland is new to market with joint agents Sarah O’Keeffe of REA O’Keeffe locally in Kanturk and Michael O’Donovan of Savills in Cork city, about 55kms distant.

Property sits on a c quarter-acre site with an irregular shape to match the non-standard house shape.

Priced at an even €300,000, and set on a corner site of a larger field with gentle gradient sloping away from it and the road, it’s three kilometres north of Kanturk town, with Limerick and Cork cities less than an hour’s drive, and Mallow town’s half that journey, while Killarney is 50kms away.

It’s quite a standout in the area because of some of its contemporary features, even if the more striking elements are more private facing away from the road, such as the wedge-shaped metal clad roof dormer, and the two balconies, each with far-distant hill and mountain views, including the Boggeraghs to the south.

As well as that, there’s a wide expanse of stone on the rear elevation at ground levels, while internally this two-storey home has two of its four bedrooms at the lower level and two more above, including a main, angular en suite bedroom with sloping ceilings with some exposed beams, and a gable door to the smaller of the two balconies.

The entrance hall where even the staircase is quirky.

There’s a main, double aspect living room with an integrated stove, in a stone-effect surround with trimmed wooden mantle above, as well as a long kitchen diner with rear garden access, and off it in a single storey add-on is a utility/laundry.

The ground floor has a main bathroom with Jacuzzi bath, while the two bedrooms alongside appear on the narrow side.

The bedrooms are non-standard in their shapes too.

The bedrooms above are quirky in their shapes too, while the compensation is the balcony/larger terrace, with lots of sit-out space here for taking views past glass balusters and stainless steel surround rails, and even the c quarter-acre grounds are an irregular shape, to match the tone of the house’s own non-standard shape and floor-plan.

Meanwhile, for outsiders seeing value for a four-bed detached at around €300,000, websites indicate the average cost of a four-bed home in the Kanturk area of all ages is c €180,000, while the only listing at this Clonrobin, Kilbrin, Kanturk vicinity was in 2019 for €140,000.

Interestingly in terms of overall values, of the 479 sales recorded with a Kanturk address, just eight of the 479 made over €300,000, with three of them at Egmont Woods on the Freemount Road.

VERDICT: An interesting house for those who don’t want a standard bungalow or dormer, although the interiors appear far more conservative in their finishes than the odd few architectural flourishes might initially indicate could be the case.