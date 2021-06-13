Easy living at €395,000 Rochestown Road home 

SUNLIGHT and laughter and solving the world’s problems with casual conversations were all in the mix at 35 Kiltegan Lawn, in the same ownership since it was built in the late 1980s, in a cul de sac off Rochestown Road.

It was home for many years to retired couple Jim and Josephine 'Phoenie' Walsh, but following Jim’s passing earlier this year — his wife died almost 25 years ago — his family has reluctantly put it on the market.

Jim’s daughter, Karen Dempsey, says the magnificent rear garden was a huge draw to their grown-up children, who liked nothing better than to unwind there of a sunny afternoon.

“It was a gorgeous place to relax in. The garden was a labour of love for my parents. Mum had all the ideas and Dad had all the sweat. She was great for giving directions and taking the credit, but he did all the work,” she recalls with a laugh.

True to form, when No 35 was being built by O’Flynn Construction, her mother intervened to have the layout changed. It was originally meant to be a four-bed, but she requested a three-bed instead because she wanted an extra generous master bedroom.

“Mum was a great woman for getting things done her way. They bought the house new and they would have dictated the layout. She wanted the master bedroom to be extra big and that’s what she got.”

However, should a new buyer wish to reinstate four bedrooms, selling agent Eileen Neville of Behan, Irwin & Gosling (BIG) says it wouldn’t be a problem.

Ms Dempsey says it would also be easy be convert the garage.

“Dad’s was one of the last three-beds in the park. Converting the garage would be an easy enough job.

“The house next door already has planning for additional bedrooms,” she says.

Her father, a Kildare man, was a banker, and his career meant several re-locations. He started out on 66 South Mall in Cork, before being transferred to Dungarvan, then Galway, but his first love was Cork and he made it back there after retirement from AIB, to be close to family and friends.

“He always wanted to retire to Cork, he loved it. His wish was to be buried facing Shandon,” Ms Dempsey says.

No 35 is very well presented and, while a new owner might do some updating, it is in walk-in condition. Even though her father was 91 when he died, his home was very well maintained.

Living room

Kitchen

Ms Dempsey says the location was ideal for him — just a short stroll from the hustle and bustle of Douglas village and from the Rochestown Park Hotel, where he was a daily fixture for lunch with friends.

“After mum died, he still had a wonderful social life. He would meet with friends every day at the hotel and they would solve the world’s problems. When he died, the manager of the hotel posted a lovely message on RIP. His best friend also passed recently. They were like the Last of the Summer Wine!”

As a tribute to her parents, she put a lot into photographing the property.

“We rejuvenated it with paint and it was a labour of love for me to style and photograph it,” she says.

“It’s a gem of a house and the neighbours are terrific. It would give our family great pleasure to see a new family enjoy living there.”

Ms Neville is guiding the 138sq m house at €395,000. The Property Price Register shows just eight sales in Kiltegan Lawn since 2011, with the most recent, No 5, selling for €460,000 in 2019.

Ms Neville says No 35 is likely to appeal to a range of buyers, including first timers with established jobs, second-time buyers trading up, or older couples, like the Walshs, downsizing.

“It’s a great house with a gorgeous west-facing back garden, in a cul-de-ace with pedestrian access to a large green and with a huge master bedroom.

“In addition, there are great schools in the area and a local shop, as well as Douglas being close by.”

VERDICT: Ripe for more love and laughter in that smashing back garden in a great location.