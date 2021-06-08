A quirky family home and office (for two) in Waterfall

COMMANDEERING bedrooms and living rooms to cobble together a rudimentary home office during the pandemic has been a disruptive experience, so imagine the joy of a home with an actual office?

Such a luxury exists in Abbey Bridge, a tasty four-bed detached home in Waterfall, where the home office can cater for not one, but two family members working remotely - with fibre broadband. The only office tension likely to arise is - who bags the desk by the corner window?

Abbey Bridge is a lovely, spacious (1800 sq ft) family home on one third of an acre, with countryside views in every direction and some nice design quirks, including a glass door in the L-shaped living room with access to the rear garden.

The kitchen, with hand painted units, looks onto a playroom which has sliding doors to the patio.

There’s another set of sliding doors to the outdoors from a fine big utility room. Overhead, one of four beds has a shower - in the room itself. The main bathroom is also upstairs, and downstairs has a guest WC.

As the owners of Abbey Bridge upsize locally, Norma Healy of Sherry FitzGerald is selling, guiding at €450,000. “It’s a fine house, generating good interest. Waterfall is a popular residential area, but even more so now, with people looking for more space not too far out of town,” she says.

The house is just minutes from Bishopstown and Ballincollig she says, while Ballinora national school is close by.

VERDICT: Some nice touches in this quasi-rural home on a gorgeous site.