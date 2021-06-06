Terrific rear extension is centrepiece of €345,000 Midleton home

WITH the ban on physical viewings lifted and a corresponding up-tick in activity, wanna-be homeowners were out in strength at 31 Cypress Circus in Broomfield this week.

A four-bed semi-d in a development favoured by young families, selling agent Kyle Kennedy of Hegarty Properties said they had a "very busy first day of viewings, mostly young families from the immediate locality, including first time buyers (FTBs), but also people looking to trade up".

No 31, built in 2005, gained ground in the interim, with the addition of a handsome rear extension, which created an impressive, light-filled living space, with vaulted ceiling and Velux windows, and substantial glazing along the back wall overlooking the rear garden. There are also French doors - to a patio and garden.

The work done on No 31 is similar to that carried out on another Cypress Circus home that featured in these pages last year, No 9, which Mr Kennedy sold for €340,000, well above the €295,000 asking price.

The ask this time is €345,000 and for that, the buyer will get an immaculate, 1600 sq ft, three-storey home, with a quality fit-out and a Hive smartphone-activated heating system (BER is B2).

Ground floor accommodation includes a front-aspect sitting room with wood-burning stove, as well as that stylish kitchen/dining/living area, with a granite worktop island in the kitchen and a stove in the living area.

There’s also a guest toilet on the ground floor, a main bathroom on the first floor and an ensuite in the main bedroom. There are two bedrooms apiece on the first and second floors.

Out front, the garden is well manicured and there’s off-street parking for two cars, and to the rear is the patio and garden, as well as a shed.

Mr Kennedy says location-wise, Broomfield is fail-safe, just a short walk from Midleton town centre and the train station and a variety of sports clubs. The relief road that links to the N25 is also closeby.

With a green out front, Mr Kennedy says it’s a very safe place for children to play in.

VERDICT: Turnkey home, ideal for a family.