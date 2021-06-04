Wealthy Irish dominating Covid year's Irish country homes market

IRISH buyers continue to be to the fore when it comes to the headline sales of Munster country homes during this pandemic year of property purchases.

That native Irish home-hunters with cash to splash would step up to the sales mark in 2021 was predicted six months ago by country estates specialist Michael Daniels when reviewing 2020.

Now, it appears he had advance knowledge of some at least, as he has acted for the purchasers of some of the most highly-priced estates to transact, as well as selling several others, with coincidental River Blackwater links among them.

Sold: Ileclash, near Fermoy sold after five years on the market and several price drops, from €4m to €2.75m

Fermoy-based Mr Daniels acted for an undisclosed Cork businessman purchaser of the compact riverside Ileclash estate, downriver from Fermoy which had been on the market for five years, via agents Cohalan Downing and Colliers.

The pristine 7,000 sq ft period home, which had had a €2m conservation and upgrade investment since last selling a decade earlier, had had several price drops, from €4m to €3.5m and down to €2.75m, before Mr Daniels negotiated the final deal for the Cork buyer, with the price not disclosed.

At an even higher price level, Mr Daniels acted for the purchaser of Waterford’s Salterbridge estate, reported to be property guru, developer and investor Stephen Vernon.

On 140 acres, the period 15,500 sq ft 18th century home (which featured previously in these pages) had a €3.25m guide via Sherry FitzGerald Country/Christies. Purchaser Mr Vernon (who was involved in Green Property/Blanchardstown Shopping Centre and Green Reit, among many interests) also has a West Cork property in Glandore among his private-use residential portfolio.

Sold: Rathealy House, on 40 acres downriver of Fermoy sold after a price trim to €795,000, for an undisclosed sum

On the selling side, Michael Daniels marked his 25th year in the country homes niche by selling Rathhealy House, a well-set home needing some renovations on 40 acres on the edge of Fermoy, which had a price drop before selling from €895,000 to €795,000, with the eventual price not disclosed.

Sold: Stoneview House, Blarney

Sold: Lissrdagh House, Macroom Road, County Cork.

Also sold were Lissardagh House, a Georgian home on 13 acres on the Cork-Macroom road, which had been guided at €975,000, and Stoneview House, Blarney, a former steward’s house to the Blarney Estate on five acres, guided at €700,000.